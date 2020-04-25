Local bird sightings

Greater Boston: Among sightings were a glossy ibis at a marsh in Stow, a red-headed woodpecker at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, along with a cliff swallow, a gray catbird, and an American tree sparrow at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord. A Northern waterthrush was spotted at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge as well as a black-throated blue warbler at Mount Auburn Street in Cambridge, and a blue grosbeak at Fox Park in Waltham.

Boston: There were two Louisiana waterthrushes and a spotted sandpiper at Franklin Park, a broad-winged hawk and a vesper sparrow at Millennium Park, along with two field sparrows at Fenway and Victory Gardens.

North Shore: There was a green-winged teal at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and 17 black-bellied plovers at Conomo Point.

South Shore: Reports included a willet on West Island and two at Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven. In Dartmouth, among sightings were a yellow-crowned night-heron at a private residence, a yellow-throated vireo at Demarest Lloyd State Park, and a wood thrush at the YMCA. There were two Northern waterthrushes on Brightman trail in Fall River, a black-and-white warbler at the Cedar Street Swamps in Dighton, and an orange-crowned warbler at Acushnet Sawmill Conservation area.

South of Boston: Sightings included a ruby-throated hummingbird in Franklin, an upland sandpiper at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy and at Lake Massapoag in Sharon along with a Louisiana waterthrush. At Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Halifax, there were three sandhill cranes, a black-and-white warbler, and an orange-crowned warbler. Also sighted were a hooded warbler at Wompatuck State Park in Hingham, and a scarlet tanager at Bare Cove Park.

Central Mass: There were two common goldeneyes at the Wachusett Reservoir and a glossy ibis at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area.

Western Mass: Four great egrets were seen at Longmeadow Flats, a spotted sandpiper at the Chicopee River Reservoir, in addition to 14 red crossbills at Henhawk Trail in Haydenville, and a ruddy duck at Turek’s Swamp in Ware. Three chimney swifts were spotted near Union Street in Easthampton, six evening grosbeaks at a feeder in Williamsburg, an ovenbird at Indian Hollow in Chesterfield, and a Western tanager at a private residence in Amherst.

Nantucket: Three Northern shovelers and a sora were found at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs. There were also two harlequin ducks at Siasconset, a willet in Madaket, and a blue grosbeak on Milestone Road.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.