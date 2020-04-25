Man arrested for brandishing gun during road rage incident in Durham, NH

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident along Route 4 in Durham, N.H. on Saturday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police responded to Newington around 6:10 a.m. where they found the suspect, Nicholas Lacagnina of Newmarket, N.H., according to a statement.

Lacagnina was charged with felony-level criminal threatening and taken into custody without incident, officials said.

He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on June 11.

