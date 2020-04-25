Painted hearts spread across South Shore to celebrate front-line workers in coronavirus crisis

One of the many heart sign variants on the South Shore.

There are heart signs on nearly every street in Norwell, Scituate, Hanover, and elsewhere as residents show support for essential workers amid the pandemic, according to Jenny Cohane, 47, a local sign maker who helped fuel the spread in Norwell.

On signs hung from mailboxes and front doors, painted on tree stumps and shipping pallets, handmade and bought, red hearts have appeared around the South Shore since the spread of COVID-19 brought closures across the country.

“I’m just at my home literally handing out wet signs to people,” laughed Cohane, owner of Citrus Daisy, which she runs out of her barn in Norwell’s town center.

Drawing inspiration from a public Facebook group, Hearts for Healthcare Workers, Cohane said in a phone interview that she started hand-painting hearts on white boards and giving them out for free.

“I needed something to get my hands on to feel like I was doing something,” she said.

Soon, she said, she was overwhelmed by demand, and started offering kits for others to make at home.

“I couldn’t physically paint that fast,” she said. Now, with two children to teach at home, she is encouraging others to make their own.

Many of the signs are also coming from a local home decor company, Rustic Marlin, which makes “Signs of Hope” in a former Building #19 store in Hanover.

The company had mostly shut down, furloughing all of their employees, when the two owners came up with an idea to create signs that say “Hope,” with a red heart.

About half of their employees have been able to come back to work as Rustic Marlin was similarly overwhelmed with requests for their signs, the owners, a Scituate couple, said.

“It definitely brings chills to drive from house in Scituate to Hanover [where the headquarters is located] with signs at every house,” said Melanie O’Neil, one of the owners, in a phone interview.

They are distributing the signs through half a dozen “kiosks” scattered across the South Shore, with a few on the North Shore and in Metrowest. The bins, which give honor-system payment instructions — Venmo and check information — hold up to 150 signs and some require multiple refills per day, according to the couple.

“It’s crazy,” O’Neil said.

She and her husband, who started the business after making hand-crafted items for their wedding, said they are planning to donate the $35,000 in profits from the signs, but are still trying to figure out how, since they are already trying to run a small business short-staffed. They may have to hire a nonprofit consultant to make sure the funds get fairly distributed to help employees of other small businesses affected by COVID-19 disruptions, the couple said.

“Everyone wants to be a part of something," she said.

Cohane, the Nowell sign maker who said she has now painted as many as 500 hearts, said her little business is also just trying to do its part.

“I’m just one and we are one of many quietly [trying to] just do something to make a little a difference in the world, small or big” she said.

