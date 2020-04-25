Thirteen more deaths, 430 more cases Saturday, as R.I. Governor Raimondo gives update on COVID-19

PROVIDENCE -- The number of Rhode Islanders testing positive for coronavirus is continuing to climb, with 430 new cases reported Saturday by the state Department of Health.
That brings the total to 7,129, the first time Rhode Island has topped 7,000 cases, and a reflection of the increase in testing across Rhode Island.
The state’s death toll rose to 215, with 13 more fatalities reported Saturday.
Hospitalizations remain steady, at 263, with 77 people in ICUs and 52 on ventilators. Those are the numbers that health officials are watching closely, to determine when and how big the surge will be in Rhode Island
Governor Gina M. Raimondo is holding a live televised news conference at 1 p.m. to update the state’s response to coronavirus.
This story will be updated during the news conference.
