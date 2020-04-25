Google tightens its rules on ads — finally

It’s a modest requirement, and doesn’t in and of itself prevent false or fraudulent ads. In the past, the company has dismissed the obvious solution — vetting the content of ads before they run — as impractical. Sophisticated scammers, or foreign intelligence officials, will probably figure out a way to continue targeting Internet users. But at least now there’s an extra hurdle, and a tool to hold frauds and purveyors of fake news accountable.

The company will begin requiring all advertisers to document who they are and where they operate . It is modeled on a policy Google already has for political ads, which was created in response to the controversy over Silicon Valley’s role in spreading disinformation during the 2016 presidential election.

Long before the coronavirus outbreak, Google was under fire for accepting fraudulent, misleading, or malicious ads. Now, with phony information about COVID-19 sloshing around the Internet, the search giant is finally taking concrete steps to crack down on misinformation on its platform.

Here’s what else we’re tracking while the world’s focus remains on the pandemic:

Advertisement

* State Senator Dean Tran of Fitchburg is the latest member of the Massachusetts Legislature in hot water, and he opened a legal defense fund in response to what appear to be multiple legal woes. Tran was already stripped of his leadership positions after the Senate concluded he had violated campaign finance rules by having his staffers work on his reelection campaign, and was the subject of a referral to the State Ethics Commission for a budget amendment he submitted on behalf of a donor. Tran, a Republican, says the Senate inquiry was politically motivated. But he’s also been linked to an unrelated criminal investigation. Tran hasn’t been charged, and says he’s done nothing wrong, but the incident puts Beacon Hill’s ethics under a microscope — yet again.

Advertisement

* Schools are closed, and large gatherings have been banned because of the coronavirus. That’s had one silver lining: a lull in mass shootings. But the massacre of 22 people in Nova Scotia — Canada’s largest mass shooting ever — was a reminder of how the toxic combination of guns and domestic violence can explode even in the midst of a public health crisis. The spree allegedly began after the shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, shot his girlfriend during an argument. Mass killings linked to domestic violence aren’t new, and when ordinary life resumes in the United States, so will ordinary killings — unless Congress moves meaningful gun control legislation.

* Where in the world is Kim Jong Un? President Trump’s North Korean buddy hasn’t been seen in public lately, which has lead to widespread speculation about the health of the tubby tyrant, who may have had heart surgery recently. If Kim died or became incapacitated, it would set off deep instability in a nuclear-armed rogue state — just what the world needs while it battles a global pandemic.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.