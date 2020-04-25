fb-pixel
LETTERS

It was a high school football coach who pointed Brian Dennehy to the stage

Updated April 24, 2020, 2 hours ago
Actor Brian Dennehy was the guest of honor at the 21st annual Elliot Norton Awards at the Emerson Majestic Theater in Boston in May 2003.
Actor Brian Dennehy was the guest of honor at the 21st annual Elliot Norton Awards at the Emerson Majestic Theater in Boston in May 2003.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Thank you for your comprehensive obituary of Brian Dennehy (“Brian Dennehy, 81, Tony-winning stage and screen actor,” April 17). But, understandably, it omitted perhaps the most salient fact of his career: the one that initiated it.

Dennehy attended Chaminade High School in Long Island, N.Y., where he played on our football team. As I guess was true in most high schools, the “jocks” made up one faction of the student body, separate from the others, including the drama club. But, in this case, the assistant football coach was also the English teacher and drama coach, Chris Sweeny. Mr. Sweeny, everyone’s favorite teacher, coaxed Dennehy to coexist in these two separate worlds and join the drama club, where he was cast in several plays, including “George Washington Slept Here” and “Macbeth.” I doubt that acting as a career would ever have occurred to him without Mr. Sweeny’s intervention.

Advertisement

John Hagan

Chaminade High School, class of 1958

Boston