It was a high school football coach who pointed Brian Dennehy to the stage

Thank you for your comprehensive obituary of Brian Dennehy (“Brian Dennehy, 81, Tony-winning stage and screen actor,” April 17). But, understandably, it omitted perhaps the most salient fact of his career: the one that initiated it.

Dennehy attended Chaminade High School in Long Island, N.Y., where he played on our football team. As I guess was true in most high schools, the “jocks” made up one faction of the student body, separate from the others, including the drama club. But, in this case, the assistant football coach was also the English teacher and drama coach, Chris Sweeny. Mr. Sweeny, everyone’s favorite teacher, coaxed Dennehy to coexist in these two separate worlds and join the drama club, where he was cast in several plays, including “George Washington Slept Here” and “Macbeth.” I doubt that acting as a career would ever have occurred to him without Mr. Sweeny’s intervention.