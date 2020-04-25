AJ Dillon had been on Green Bay Packers’ radar for some time

Owen, a former tight end at Syracuse, had a connection to BC. The Eagles’ former running backs coach, Brian White, was Owen’s tight ends coach with the Orange. Owen watched Dillon hang 193 yards and three touchdowns on the Orange as a freshman and never forgot about it.

The Green Bay Packers selected Dillon with the 62nd overall pick Friday night, and Packers scout Mike Owen said he knew from the first time he saw Dillon that he was a player to keep tabs on.

AJ Dillon’s explosive freshman season put him on the map at Boston College. It also put him on the radar of the NFL team that would draft him three years later.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Whoa, who’s this kid?’ ” Owen said in a conference call Friday night. “I’ve been tracking him since his freshman year up to this point."

In just three years at BC, Dillon became the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher. He also set school records for all-purpose yards and rushing touchdowns.

At 6 feet, 247 pounds, Dillon’s size makes him a punishing back. But his 4.53 speed adds another dynamic that makes him a threat as both an inside and outside runner.

“He’s a stud,” Owen said.

Projections were all over the place for Dillon, but he never paid much attention. When his name was called in the second round, it might have seemed early to some, but not to Dillon.

“I’m not necessarily surprised,” Dillon said on the same call. "I always believed in my ability and what I can do, as well as the people who supported me. So, I’m obviously excited for the opportunity. I try not to get too caught up throughout the process where projections or mock drafts were. I was just hoping that wherever I landed it would be a good fit and I could go ahead and help out the team.”

Advertisement

Dillon was the fulcrum of BC’s offense, churning out 4,382 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons. His 845 carries were staggering amount, particularly since they often came against stacked boxes. That kind of workload may have raised some eyebrows, but aside from missing two games as a sophomore because of a high ankle sprain, Dillon was BC’s most reliable offensive weapon throughout his career.

“I’d echo this to everybody across the Packers nation, I’m good to go, healthy as can be,” Dillon said. “I had a lot of carries there, but that just goes to show I can handle the work. I can be the workhorse. Everybody can know that the ball’s coming to me and I can still churn out yards."

The Packers saw it as a sign that he could shoulder an offense, if necessary.

“He’s just got a body that’s built to last,” Owen said. “And it’s funny, from his freshman year to his junior year, there hasn’t really been a dip. He’s just been steady, consistent. So I don’t see any breakdown in his body. The way he’s structured, he’s built to last. If he needs to carry the load, he can. In our offense, we’ve got a couple other good running backs, so he might not need to carry the load there, too.”

Even though BC’s scheme leaned on Dillon’s ability as a power runner, he sees himself as an all-purpose back that can also be effective as a receiver and in pass protection.

Advertisement

“The surprising thing is, you might not see it much during games, but you go to practice and stuff, you see him running routes, you see him catching the football,” Owen said. “He’s got real good hands. He went to the combine and showed some things. So, I think his receiving game is actually further along than you might believe, and I think that’s just an added element to his game.”

As for the elements in Green Bay, Dillon said after growing up in Connecticut and playing in Boston, that’s one thing that won’t take much of an adjustment.

“I’m used to the cold, I’m used to the rough, tough people that we’ve got in this area," he said. "I can grind it out in the cold weather, the rain, the sleet, the hail. It’s kind of like home, in a way.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.