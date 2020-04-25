Patriots beef up defense, double down on tight ends, but still don’t have a new quarterback

Belichick apparently believes the Patriots can continue to win without Tom Brady as long as they rebuild their defense, and remain stout on the offensive line.

Bill Belichick didn’t exactly tell us his plans for building the 2020 Patriots with his picks in this year’s draft. But he seemed to spell it out pretty clearly through the first three rounds:

The Patriots have perhaps the least accomplished quarterback room in the NFL: A career journeyman in Brian Hoyer, and a fourth-round pick in Jarrett Stidham who has thrown four NFL passes, one of which was a pick-six. The depth chart is begging for the Patriots to add another talented QB to, at minimum, compete with Stidham.

Yet Belichick used his first three draft picks on defensive players. The Patriots took strong safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th pick Friday night, then drafted pass rusher/linebacker Josh Uche at No. 60, then took outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings at No. 87.

You’d almost think the Patriots didn’t finish last year ranked No. 1 in points allowed and total defense. Only with his last two picks of the night did Belichick fill an offensive need, trading up twice to take a tight end — Devin Asiasi at No. 91 and Dalton Keene at No. 101.

You’ll notice that left guard Joe Thuney also is still on the roster, despite rumors he would be traded this draft. The Patriots gave him the franchise tag this spring, guaranteeing him a one-year salary of $14.781 million. That seems awfully high for a guard, and trading Thuney would instantly solve the Patriots’ salary cap crunch (they are 32nd in the NFL with just $1.07 million in space).

But if you’re going to start an unproven fourth-round pick at quarterback, you better protect him. An offensive line that includes Isaiah Wynn, Shaq Mason, Thuney and David Andrews, who announced Thursday he has been medically cleared to play in 2020, should be able to protect Stidham or anyone else who will be playing quarterback next year.

By all accounts, Stidham is now the guy in 2020, unless the Patriots acquire a veteran such asAndy Dalton or Cam Newton, which doesn’t seem likely. The Patriots didn’t trade up for Tua Tagovailoa, and they passed on Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts. The Patriots will probably draft a quarterbackover the draft’s final four rounds, but that rookie won’t realistically be expected to compete for the starting job this year.

Can Stidham play? No one can know for sure. Belichick said he has a good grasp of Stidham's abilities after spending a year with him.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of time with both Brian [Hoyer] and Stid. I think we have a pretty good — Josh [McDaniels] and myself — certainly have a pretty good feel for both those players,” Belichick said two weeks ago.

But Belichick knows, of course, it’s impossible to predict how Stidham will handle pressure-packed situations, or if he’ll be able to stay healthy.

So he’s building up the pieces around Stidham, and it’s not by adding a flashy wide receiver. Belichick looks like he is keeping Thuney to beef up the line, and he is adding some much-needed youth and speed to a defense that was getting long in the tooth last year, despite finishing atop the NFL in most rankings.

Dugger, who played at Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne, is a strong safety/undersized linebacker in the mold of Patrick Chung, who may not last beyond this year (or sooner). Uche, an outstanding athlete and emerging pass rusher, looks like a young Jamie Collins, who departed for Detroit last month. Jennings, a sturdy 3-4 outside linebacker, looks like an edge setter in the run game similar to Rob Ninkovich or John Simon.

The Dugger pick sent chills through Patriots fans across New England. Since 2009, the Patriots have now used nine second-round picks on defensive backs. Make sure you cover your eyes or finish your drink, because this list isn’t pretty.

At safety the Patriots have drafted: Chung (2009), Tavon Wilson (2012), Jordan Richards (2015) and Dugger (2020).

At cornerback they have drafted: Darius Butler (2009), Ras-I Dowling (2011), Cyrus Jones (2016), Duke Dawson (2018), and Joejuan Williams (2019).

That’s one successful player (Chung), one unproven kid (Williams), and a whole bunch of busts.

But Belichick and Caserio won’t be deterred. They like using the second round on defensive backs who can play special teams, and they’ll keep trying until they find one.

Uche sounds a lot like the recently-departed Collins — an elite athlete who doesn’t have a true position, but has the versatility to do a little bit of everything. Uche will probably be a sub pass rusher right away, and perhaps can evolve into more of a complete linebacker. Jennings is an edge-setting outside linebacker.

Finally, Belichick addressed offense at the end of Round 3. He smartly doubled up on tight ends, because it gives the Patriots better odds that at least one of them will work out. Considering their only tight ends last season were Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, the Patriots badly need to find a new No. 1 tight end.

But Belichick didn’t draft a quarterback in the first three rounds. He has the least accomplished quarterback room in the NFL, but seems to believe that Stidham will be just fine in 2020, as long as he has a strong offensive line and a stout defense.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin