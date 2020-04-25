Bill Belichick passes on quarterbacks, receivers

But Brady is gone — and if his 20-years New England resume and six Super Bowls couldn’t move Bill Belichick’s personnel decisions, there’s no chance veteran backup Brian Hoyer or second-year newbie Jarrett Stidham could either.

In a pool as deep at wide receiver as any in the history of the league, the Patriots didn’t use any of their 10 picks on a wideout, a decision that surely would have rankled the former quarterback whose final Patriot days were beset by frustration over a lack of offensive weapons.

If Tom Brady had chosen to stay in New England instead of his free agent dash to Tampa Bay, it’s hard to imagine he would have liked this year’s Patriots draft.

Advertisement

Belichick didn't bring them any new receiver toys, but neither did he bring them much quarterback competition. The Patriots didn't use any of their 10 picks on a quarterback either, again ignoring a pool of players regarded highly in the pre-draft hype. Though top picks like LSU’s Joe Burrow (first overall), Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (fifth) and Oregon’s Justin Herbert (sixth) were out of his reach, Belichick didn't trade into the bottom of the first round to nab Utah State’s Jordan Love (26th).

And in the end, the coach bypassed every opportunity to wheel and deal for the chance to select any of the 14 quarterbacks taken over the three-day draft, reportedly agreeing to free agent terms with Louisiana Tech’s J’mar Smith when the draft was complete.

He surely could have had he liked any of the QBs drafted enough — the Pats went into the three-day draft with 12 picks and moved up or down five different times, going up to 13 picks before ultimately settling on 10. Only third-rounder Anfernee Jennings, the linebacker out of Alabama taken 87th overall, was acquired through an originally assigned pick.

Advertisement

No play for Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who went to Philadelphia in the third round to back up Carson Wentz.

No chance on Washington’s Jacob Eason, chosen by Indianapolis in the fourth round, where he joins free agent signee Philip Rivers and holdover Jacoby Brisset.

No flyer on Florida Atlantic’s James Morgan, another fourth rounder heading to back up fellow AFC East member Sam Darnold with the Jets.

No rescuing Georgia’s Jake Fromm, whose fall to the fifth round was finally ended by Buffalo, the rising AFC East challenger already set with Josh Allen.

And no interest in the remaining six quarterbacks taken in the draft, from Oregon State’s Jake Luton (sixth round) to Navy’s Malcolm Perry (the last of five seventh-rounders), not one good enough apparently to work his way into a sparsely populated Patriots' quarterback room.

“The bottom line is we’re evaluating that position along with all the others, and if we feel we found the right situation, we’ll draft him, we’ve done that over the years with multiple players at multiple points in the draft,” Belichick said. “It didn’t work out in the last three days. It wasn’t by design. It could have worked out, it didn’t.

“We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend and we’ll see where it goes.”

The coach threw his continued support behind Hoyer and Stidham.

“I like both those players,” he said. “We’ve had Brian a couple times and he certainly gives us a very solid level of play. We have a lot of confidence in him. And Jarrett had a good year last year, he improved a lot and we’ll see where that takes him. I have confidence in both players.”

Advertisement

And wide receivers? Even Brady got one of those, with the Bucs garnering rave reviews for their fifth-round pickup of Minnesota's Tyler Johnson. Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio went the receiver route last year, taking N’Keal Harry in the first round, and after spending a second-round pick in this draft to acquire Mohamed Sanu during last season, the coach seemed content to go to work with them and of course Julian Edelman.

“We’ll see how it goes. I’m sure all our young players will improve in year two. We spent a first round pick on N’Keal last year and a second round pick on Sanu, obviously we have Julian and a number of other young players I think that will be a good group,” he said. “There are a lot of ways to build your team and the draft is just one of them.”

Mostly, Belichick and Caserio tried to rebuild a roster depleted by free agency with familiar prototypes — players with diverse skill sets that match the Patriots’ belief in enhancing strength over exposing weakness. As Caserio put it, “We’re never going to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

From a first-rounder who might seem like a reach in Kyle Dugger, the Division 2 safety from Lenoir-Rhyne, to the second-round duo of linebackers Jennings and Michigan’s Josh Uche, to the pair of third-round tight ends who indeed fill a gaping roster need in UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene, the Pats acquired special team aces, blocking specialists, productive receivers, pass rushers and run stoppers.

Advertisement

History will remember the 2020 NFL draft for its unprecedented conditions, a virtual set-up and computer-driven communication a reflection of our new coronavirus normal. That it went off as smoothly as it did, revealing wonderful glimpses into the home lives of so many of the game’s decision makers (Belichick’s dog Nike emerged as a new star) is a credit to everyone involved.

Yet as much as the world is different, Belichick stays the same.

From a desk in Nantucket, with a dog by his side, the Patriots’ coach still does things his way.

No quarterbacks. No wide receivers. No problem.