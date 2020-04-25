Boxing to resume in Nicaragua

Boxing was set to resume in Nicaragua on Saturday with a televised eight-fight card in front of a live audience in Managua. The threat of the coronavirus was dismissed by promoter Rosendo Álvarez , the former two-time world champion. “Here we don’t fear the coronavirus, and there is no quarantine. The three deaths (reported so far by the Ministry of Health) came from outside and nobody within the country has been contaminated,” said Álvarez, known as “El Búfalo.” He said he signed up 16 local boxers for the card, which is being televised by ESPN Latinoamerica, because “Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat. They can’t stay shut up in their house.''

Polish soccer plans to restart

Poland’s premier soccer league plans to restart on May 29 after the government decided to ease restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The decision makes Poland one of the first countries in Europe to set a date to resume a league that was suspended on March 13. An agreement was worked out by the league, the Polish Football Association, and government. The restart will take place in stages, with the first stage — players going into self-isolation — already underway. After that, players will begin training under strict medical supervision. The league also got permission from UEFA to complete the season by July 20.

Canceling season draws challenge

Dutch top-flight soccer club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to overturn the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season’s European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis. The Netherlands was the first top-tier European league to cancel the remainder of the season. Neighboring Belgium could also end its season at a meeting Monday …Tajikistan is suspending its soccer season, further reducing the handful of leagues still operating worldwide. The Central Asian nation’s soccer federation said games on Sunday will go ahead as planned before the league is suspended until May 10.

U.K. considers return to live sports

The United Kingdom could see live sports resumed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson briefed on plans for soccer matches to be played behind closed doors, The Sun newspaper reported citing government sources. The hope is the return of sporting events would help boost national morale, the newspaper reported. It would also allow England’s suspended Premier League season to be finished and open the transfer window that’s been frozen since the March 23 lockdown across the country. But the U.K. must first pass the five tests for easing restrictions before sports can be played behind closed doors, according to the report. It’s set to be among topics up for discussion ahead of the next review deadline on May 7.

Virtual Madrid Open set

Round robin play starts Monday in the Virtual Madrid Open with Rafael Nadal headlining a 32-player field with 16 men and 16 women. It is the first virtual tennis tournament to be contested by pros — in this case, as an alternative to the fixture of the European clay-court season that often serves as a bellwether for the French Open. Rather than simply forgo the Madrid Open this year, as the All England Club ultimately did with Wimbledon because of pandemic, organizers are staging the four-day virtual contest with real prize money and a charitable component to help those affected by the pandemic in Madrid and benefit lower-ranked players who have been without income since the men’s and women’s pro tours were suspended.

Earnhardt car to be auctioned

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of late racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. The Charlotte Observer reported that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection. A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.



