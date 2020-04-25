Bruins prospect Nick Wolff knows all about hockey-crazed Minnesota

Wolff, a 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound left-shooting defenseman, grew up in Eagan, Minn., an eastern suburb of Bloomington, and played public high school hockey as a steppingstone to reach NCAA Division 1 with the Bulldogs.

Early into our life without the NHL, the Bruins were quick to enter the college free agent fray, signing Minnesota Duluth’s Nick Wolff to a two-way deal that should have him in the club’s development camp — if the coronavirus permits — in June or July.

The public school game throughout most of the US, including here in Massachusetts, typically no longer serves as a serious option for blue-chip kids aiming to pursue top-level hockey, be it in college or the pros. In the Bay State, the Robbie Ftoreks of the world aren’t pouring off the Needham High bus anymore, or, say, the Bobby Carpenters for St. John’s Prep.

But high school hockey is alive and thriving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Be it because of the abundant outdoor water that turns into ice (part of it), the high school game remains deeply embedded in the state’s sports culture.

Bruins right winger Karson Kuhlman, proud son of Esko, Minn., went directly from the Cloquet High roster to Minnesota Duluth in the fall of 2013.

Jamie Langenbrunner played three years with Cloquet High before spending two years at OHL Peterborough and then became a regular in the Dallas Stars lineup at age 20. Langenbrunner, now one of Boston general manager Don Sweeney’s top lieutenants, was the first one to get eyes on Wolff as a potential Bruins prospect.

To this day, the state high school tournament still fills St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL’s Wild, to near capacity (20,000-plus) each spring.

“It’s where it all starts,” said Wolff, whose path to Division 1 included three years at Eagan High, followed by two seasons at USHL Des Moines. “There were 18,000 people there [this year] for every game [at Xcel]. When I was going to high school, that was all we lived for — going to school and going to practice every day with your best buddies. It’s absolutely incredible.”

Not every Minnesota kid stays true to his school. Some take one of the myriad opportunities that so often entice players as young as 14 or 15 to select a lower-level junior program, be it near home or out of state. Often their hope is to springboard from there into a Division 1 school, or perhaps segue to a higher junior league or, like Wolff, advance to the USHL.

“I got to stay home with my family and play on the same team with my best friends,” said Wolff. “Then I had the chance to leave at 17 or 18, then have success — first in high school and then after high school.

"It meant the world to me. It was awesome to be part of it.”

Minnesota Duluth was prepped to enter the NCAA playoffs in March when the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of all tournament play, including the Frozen Four. Wolff and his fellow Bulldogs had their eyes on a third straight NCAA title, the first three-peat since Michigan (1951-53).

“You can’t believe the support for high school hockey here,” said Wolff, reached on the telephone at his home in Eagan. “Think about it. Like, 18,500 in the arena for high school hockey. You can’t see that in any other state.”

Wolff returned home within hours after the NCAA season was ruled over, and his agent, Tom Lynn of Minnesota-based Veritas Hockey, quickly struck a deal with Sweeney to make him a Bruin. Some of Wolff’s final days in Duluth, he said, were spent watching the high school games on TV.

“The Single A games start on Wednesday and then the Double A games on Thursday,” said Wolff. “Each day after practice, we toss it on TV in the locker room and we’d all be watching it. That’s how it is here.”

Lynn has lived in Minnesota for the last 20 years and believes the high school game remains strong there for cultural and practical reasons.

“The cultural one is that it remains interwoven in society and history,” he said, “similar to what wrestling is in Iowa, basketball in Indiana, and football in Texas. It’s part of your growing up, your experience in high school and life. That’s a deep one.”

On the practical side, noted Lynn, the state moved in the mid 1990s to add an Elite League to the high school hockey agenda. The standard regular season for high schools lasts 25 games. But the eight-week Elite League that starts in September is for the best players in the state, and it’s a separate 25-game season that dovetails directly with traditional winter season.

“The idea behind it is to keep players from going to junior,” said Lynn. “Part of the allure around going to junior is that kids get sold on the longer schedule, more games.

"So the foresight with the Elite League, to keep kids from running off to junior, was telling them, ‘You can stay here in Minnesota, get your 50 games.’ Some still choose to leave, but most stay, and that’s helped preserve it.”

NEXT CHAPTER

Peters takes a job in Russia

Former Flames coach Bill Peters, who was fired for the past use of racial slurs, was hired by a KHL team in Russia this week. Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

The Bill Peters makeover and salvation tour has officially begun, the disgraced ex-Flames coach landing a two-year contract recently to take over the KHL’s Avtomobilist bench in Yekaterinburg (approximately 1,000 miles east of Moscow).

It may feel like it all happened in the Original Six era, but Peters resigned only some five months ago (Nov. 29), just days after the racial slurs he allegedly directed years earlier at Nigerian-born Akim Aliu came to light. Aliu, a 2007 Blackhawks draft pick, says he suffered Peters’s invectives while a rookie at AHL Rockford, where Peters spent three seasons as bench boss before landing his first NHL assistant’s gig in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Aliu, now 31, awaits the results of an NHL investigation into Peters’s remarks directed at him in 2009-10, as well as accusations the coach verbally and physically abused Hurricanes players during his four-year stay as Carolina coach. Rod Brind’Amour, now the Hurricanes coach, was an assistant under Peters during that stretch and confirmed the allegations.

Peters, 55, likely never sees the light of day again in the NHL. Please note: “likely.” We all know stuff happens. It’s possible that, say, a low-budget team coached by one of his longtime buddies one day gives Peters a shot as an assistant. But for now, in North America, he’s more toxic than a bucket of pucks at the Three Mile Island Twin Rinks.

Aliu would seem a perfect candidate now to join the NHL’s diversity task force, which has been cultivated the last 20-plus years by ex-Bruin Willie O’Ree, who entered the league as its first Black player more than 60 years ago. O’Ree, 84, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builders category in 2018.

Responding to the Peters hire via Twitter, a diplomatic Aliu noted that everyone deserves a second chance and he didn’t begrudge anyone finding work.

“Only with the past behind us,” Aliu wrote under his @Dreamer_Aliu78 handle, “can we focus on the future.”

Peters, yet to speak with North American media since his hasty departure, talked during a conference call after his KHL hire, noting that we all learn and “become better” through our experiences.

He then pivoted to the coronavirus, saying he believed the pandemic ultimately will change how the world interacts.

“When we come out of this, people are going to be better people for it,” he said, “and more compassionate, and more compassionate towards each other and more patient.”

ETC.

Trophy, yes, but not the Cup

The 2013-14 Bruins, seen here, were the last B's club to win the Presidents' Trophy. Barry Chin

The Bruins were in first place when hockey hit the bricks, which will not translate to a Stanley Cup title if the NHL ultimately is forced to call 2019-20 a lost season.

A 44-14-12 record (100 points, .714) is a horrible thing to waste, but the Cup always has been a playoff trophy, which in part drove the NHL’s decision to award the Presidents’ Trophy, in recognition of the top regular-season finish, beginning with the 1985-86 season.

The Bruins would be the 2019-20 Presidents’ Trophy winner, albeit with an asterisk, due to the fact that 15 percent of the regular-season schedule remained to be played when the game went into cold storage.

The Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy twice, in 1989-90 with 101 points under Mike Milbury, and in 2013-14 with 117 points under Claude Julien. They finished short of the Cup both times.

For the record, only two clubs have finished first and gone on to win the Cup since the institution of the salary cap in 2005-06.

The Blackhawks finished on top with 77 points in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season and then won the Cup, the second of three they won under coach Joel Quenneville. The Red Wings posted 115 points in 2007-08 under Mike Babcock and then won the Cup. It was the fourth in 11 years for the Winged Wheels, and it remains their most recent.

Overall, the Cup has been won 40 times by the team that finished atop that season’s standings, including three times by the Bruins (1938-39, 1940-41, and 1971-72).

The team with the most Cup titles in a season it also finished No. 1? Did you really wonder? The Canadiens, 13 times.

Loose pucks

As noted here a couple of weeks ago, ex-Bruin John Bucyk (1,540 games) remains one of only three NHLers with more than 1,500 games never to log a five-minute fighting major. The other two: Jaromir Jagr (1,733) and Nicklas Lidstrom (1,564), the Red Wing great who also was the only one of the three to spend his entire career with the same team. Because a few readers asked, here are the 25 other players to reach 1,000 games but never get tagged with five for fighting: Ray Whitney (1,330), Henrik Sedin (1,330), Daniel Sedin (1,306), Jean Ratelle (1,280), Martin Brodeur (1,266), Jari Kurri (1,251), Cliff Ronning (1,137), Stu Barnes (1,136), David Legwand (1,136), Martin St. Louis (1,134), Murray Oliver (1,127), Saku Koivu (1,124), Andrew Brunette (1,110), Kimmo Timmonen (1,108), Butch Goring (1,107), Henrik Zetterberg (1,082), Peter Bondra (1,081), Anze Kopitar (1,073), Radim Vrbata (1,057), Roberto Luongo (1,044), Thomas Vanek (1,029), Mikko Koivu (1,028), Frederik Olausson (1,022), Milan Hejduk (1,020), Valtteri Filppula (1,018) … Hockey didn’t become Nick Wolff’s No. 1 sport in high school until his senior year. Until then, he identified most as a strong safety on the Eagan High football team. When he chose to play Elite League hockey in the fall of his senior year, the gridiron got the boot. “I was one of the bigger kids,” said Wolff, recalling his football days on defense when he was 6-2, 200 pounds, “and I liked to come downhill and smoke these little running backs in the middle of the field. I think that’s how I learned stepping up in the [hockey] neutral zone.” It was a “heartbreaking decision” to leave football, noted Wolff, “because I loved it. I loved football just as much as hockey.” ... Somewhat lost in all the hand-wringing over the stalled NHL season: Don Sweeney’s recent acknowledgment that injured Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller won’t be called into duty if the season resumes. It was nearly 13 months ago that Miller, 32, first fractured his kneecap, and his protracted rehab (before and after a second fracture) still didn’t have him close to a return when play was halted March 12. Huge loss for the Boston back line. His deal now expired, Miller will be free to shop as an unrestricted free agent this summer (presumably July 1), though Sweeney sounded as if he’ll offer the ex-University of Vermont standout a new deal — one no doubt with a haircut off the $2.5 million he banked over the last four seasons … Dustin Byfuglien, proud son of Roseau, Minn., was one of the homeboys not content to stick with high school hockey. By age 16, he was playing junior in Chicago and tracking a WHL course that eventually led him to Prince George. Now 35, Big Buff is free to shop for new digs, after he and the Jets recently agreed to terminate the remainder of his five-year deal ($7.6 million cap hit). Byfuglien is a big package (6-5, 260) and can play forward and defense, but no one, perhaps even he, knows whether he wants to continue. The Jets, who granted him a leave of absence in September, were looking to wheel him at the February trade deadline, but Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said Byfuglien had no interest in going anywhere … Faith and spirituality have long played a central role in Brandon Carlo’s life. The fourth-year Bruins defenseman has a tattoo along the length of his right forearm that reads, “Live by faith, not by sight.” World events of late have had him thinking about his faith on different levels. “Obviously, it’s a troubling time,” said the 23-year-old. “Throughout this pandemic, it’s been interesting to have the time to take a step back and recognize things with faith. To a point, I feel like God might be telling us to slow down a little bit in life. My tattoo has come into, you know, real life here at this time — kind of walking by faith instead of going off what you see in life and what’s going on. You’ve got to just try to continue to walk along those lines. I have the tattoo on my body for a reason — something I truly believe, and something that I’ve tried to focus on living each and every day.”

Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.