Scouting tight end Dalton ‘Rambo’ Keene, taken 101st overall by the Patriots

Versatility is the name of the game for Keene, who lined up at multiple spots over the course of his college career, including out wide, flush against the tackle, and in the backfield. Last year, he had 21 catches for 240 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 33 yards. In his three seasons for the Hokies, he had 59 catches for 748 yards and eight touchdowns. Nicknamed “Rambo" by his teammates, he carved out a niche as a tough, hard-nosed competitor.

“He takes great pride in being a tough guy,” Virginia Tech tight ends coach James Shibest told the Denver Post. “Everybody called him ‘Rambo’ because of how his body looked, how physical he plays, how that weight room is important to him. He’s gotten our whole sideline jacked up several times running over people — he ain’t looking to dodge anybody. And, of course, he had the long hair too (as a freshman and sophomore), so he really did look like a young Rambo.”

Not an overwhelming offensive presence by any means, Keene’s strengths -- at this stage of his development, anyway -- suggest that he’s the sort of player who can handle multiple responsibilities. In a perfect world for the Patriots, Keene can come in and make his bones as a special teamer while serving as a complementary piece to the likes of fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi, as well as fullbacks like James Develin and Danny Vitale. Versatility is always a sought-after quality in Foxborough, and this youngster will lean into that aspect of his game in 2020 and beyond.

