Devin Asiasi eager for reunion with Josh Uche in Foxborough

The Patriots new tight end has a personal connection with a couple of his fellow New England draftees: He was roommates with outside linebacker Josh Uche and tight end Dalton Keene .

Now Asiasi will get to connect with his bunkies again as they will experiences the rookie rigors together whenever its safe for the club to congregate in Foxborough.

“Josh Uche, that’s my guy,’’ Asiasi said Saturday. “But me and him have a unique relationship, just sharing that kind of freshman year together, going through that whole Summer Bridge program together at Michigan and kind of getting used to the college life together, you know? So me and him definitely have a good relationship and I can’t wait to see my boy, for sure.’’

Asiasi and Keene forged a bond as they competed for attention in Indianapolis and now that competition will continue.

“Oh man, Dalton was a great roommate. Definitely created a good relationship with him when I was over there — just kept it really respectful,’’ he said. “We were both there [to] do our thing and go out there and perform and perform to the best of our abilities. We definitely did that, and I felt like after the whole Combine went down, we kind of relaxed and had a good conversation about the whole thing. We definitely gave each other good luck and all that, so I’m looking forward to going out there and working with him.’’

A keen pick

Keene said Saturday it was a bit of surprise the Patriots picked him at No. 101, just 10 spots after taking Asiasi but that he was thrilled to be coming to New England.

The Virginia Tech product was used in a variety of roles in addition to tight end, also seeing snaps at H-back, fullback, and running back.

“That’s why I’m so excited that I got picked up by the Patriots because I think that they do so many different things with their tight ends,” said Keene, who grew up admiring Rob Gronkowski. “They’re really creative up there. I couldn’t be happier right now with where I ended up.’’

An ink stain

Kicker Justin Rohrwasser clarified why he has a “III” tattoo on his right forearm, a symbol that is associated with the “3 percenters,” a right-wing military group.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military,’’ Rohrwasser said. “I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. Obviously, it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it’s not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.’’

He had a hint

Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings had an inkling he might end up in Foxborough because of a conversation he had with Vinnie Sunseri, who formerly worked at Alabama before joining the New England staff. “[He] told me, actually right before the Combine and stuff like that, that I was going to be a Patriot,’’ Jennings said Saturday. “With that being said, I just went about the process and now I’m here and I’m a Patriot. So, it’s kind of funny and I look forward to it.’’ . . . Jennings said he heard from fellow former Crimson Tider Dont’a Hightower late Friday night and they texted for a bit . . . At Alabama, Jennings played on the edge and off the ball and he said Bill Belichick told him he’d be used in a similar fashion with the Patriots . . . The Patriots started the draft with a dozen picks but after multiple trades ended up taking 10 players, the same number as 2019 . . . The selection of Rohrwasser continued a Belichick tradition of selecting special teamers in the fifth round. He did it last year with punter Jake Bailey and also long snapper Joe Cardona (2015), punter Zoltan Mesko (2010), and gunner Matthew Slater (2008).

