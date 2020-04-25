Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Bruins-Canucks, Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 1 p.m.

Yes, NESN previously aired this game Tuesday. As far as we’re concerned, it could be played on an endless loop for the next two weeks and we’d still watch happily, over and over again.

Super Bowl XXXVI highlights: Patriots-Rams

ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

This half-hour highlight program of the Patriots’ first championship is followed by highlights of the Super Bowl wins over the Seahawks and Falcons. I rank them 3, 1, and 2 among the six Super Bowl titles. You?

Lakers-Celtics, Game 2, 1984 NBA Finals

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

This must be the basketball version of a double steal. Gerald Henderson’s swipe and game-tying layup against the Lakers is followed at 9 p.m. by Larry Bird’s legendary play (“underneath to DJ . . . he lays it in!”) in Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference finals.

