NFL Draft 2020: Meet the Patriots’ draft picks

Here are the 10 players the Patriots added as part of their 2020 draft class:
Second round, No. 37 overall
Kyle Dugger, safety, Lenoir-Rhyne
Dugger was a standout at Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina. Here’s his scouting report.
Second round, No. 60 overall
Josh Uche, linebacker, Michigan
Uche was known a pass-rushing specialist in college, putting up a remarkable stat line. Here’s his scouting report.
Third round, No. 87 overall
Anfernee Jennings, linebacker, Alabama
Jennings was named All-SEC with the Crimson Tide last season, and finished with 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and five pass breakups. Here’s his scouting report.
Third round, No. 91 overall
Devin Asiasi, tight end, UCLA
Asiasi transferred to UCLA from Michigan and grew into a larger role in Chip Kelly’s offense, finishing the past season with 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns. Here’s his scouting report.
Third round, No. 101 overall
Dalton Keene, tight end, Virginia Tech
Keene, who earned the nickname “Rambo” from his teammates for his intensity and competitiveness, lined up at multiple spots for the Hokies. Here’s his scouting report.
Fifth round, No. 159 overall
Justin Rohrwasser, kicker, Marshall
Rohrwasser transferred from Rhode Island and developed into one of the most reliable kickers in college football last season, connecting on 18-of-21 chances, with a long of 53 yards. Here’s his scouting report.
Sixth round, No. 182 overall
Michael Onwenu, offensive lineman, Michigan
Onwenu played both guard spots as a collegian, and was good enough to be named third-team all-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019. Here’s a scouting report.
Sixth round, No. 195 overall
Justin Herron, offensive lineman, Wake Forest
Herron is likely a developmental or practice squad candidate, at least at this stage of his career. Here’s a scouting report.
Sixth round, No. 204 overall
Cassh Maluia, linebacker, Wyoming
Special teams may be the way in for this rookie. Here’s a scouting report.
Seventh round, No. 230 overall
Dustin Woodard, offensive lineman, Memphis
Woodard’s background as a center and at both guard spots likely played a sizable role in New England taking him in the seventh round. Here’s a scouting report.
