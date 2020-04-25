NFL Draft 2020: Meet the Patriots’ draft picks

Second round, No. 37 overall

Here are the 10 players the Patriots added as part of their 2020 draft class:

Dugger was a standout at Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina. Here’s his scouting report.

Second round, No. 60 overall

Josh Uche, linebacker, Michigan

Uche was known a pass-rushing specialist in college, putting up a remarkable stat line. Here’s his scouting report.

Third round, No. 87 overall

Anfernee Jennings, linebacker, Alabama

Jennings was named All-SEC with the Crimson Tide last season, and finished with 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and five pass breakups. Here’s his scouting report.

Third round, No. 91 overall

Devin Asiasi, tight end, UCLA

Asiasi transferred to UCLA from Michigan and grew into a larger role in Chip Kelly’s offense, finishing the past season with 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns. Here’s his scouting report.

Third round, No. 101 overall

Dalton Keene, tight end, Virginia Tech

Keene, who earned the nickname “Rambo” from his teammates for his intensity and competitiveness, lined up at multiple spots for the Hokies. Here’s his scouting report.

Fifth round, No. 159 overall

Justin Rohrwasser, kicker, Marshall

Rohrwasser transferred from Rhode Island and developed into one of the most reliable kickers in college football last season, connecting on 18-of-21 chances, with a long of 53 yards. Here’s his scouting report.

Sixth round, No. 182 overall

Michael Onwenu, offensive lineman, Michigan

Onwenu played both guard spots as a collegian, and was good enough to be named third-team all-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019. Here’s a scouting report.

Sixth round, No. 195 overall

Justin Herron, offensive lineman, Wake Forest

Herron is likely a developmental or practice squad candidate, at least at this stage of his career. Here’s a scouting report.

Sixth round, No. 204 overall

Cassh Maluia, linebacker, Wyoming

Special teams may be the way in for this rookie. Here’s a scouting report.

Seventh round, No. 230 overall

Dustin Woodard, offensive lineman, Memphis

Woodard’s background as a center and at both guard spots likely played a sizable role in New England taking him in the seventh round. Here’s a scouting report.

