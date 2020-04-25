The night the Clippers hung tough with Michael Jordan and the champion Bulls

It may have been the greatest feat of Bill Fitch (yeah, the one who led the Celtics to the 1980-81 NBA championship), coaching a bunch of youngsters and journeymen to the playoffs for the league’s worst-run franchise.

The date was Nov. 21, 1997, and I was in my second year covering the Clippers. In my first season, the Clippers actually reached the playoffs, claiming the Western Conference’s final seed with a 36-46 record.

Since we are in the reflection mode during this sports break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Last Dance” documentary included a clip in Part 1 of the Bulls earning a gritty win over the 1-10 Clippers at the old Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Yet the 1997-98 season was a disaster for the Clippers. They got off to a terrible start. Brent Barry and Pooh Richardson got into a fight during practice. The players who played so well during the previous season’s run to the playoffs reverted to form. The players were becoming irritated by Fitch’s hard-nosed coaching and he was wearing thin on the youngsters especially.

Yet on that November night, the Clippers played their best game of the season, going against the two-time defending world champions, who were with Michael Jordan but without Scottie Pippen (foot surgery).

It was well-established how great Jordan was, but it was different seeing him in person. I always say the difference between Jordan and LeBron James is the “uh-oh factor.” There are times when LeBron has the ball and you say to yourself, “Uh-oh, he’s about to do something special.”

But that was the case all the time with Jordan. On that night, the Bulls rolled out a starting lineup of Jordan, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Dennis Rodman, and Ron Harper. Jordan scored 49 points in the 111-102 double-overtime win, or 44 percent of the Bulls’ points.

Longley scored 22 points and Kukoc 14. The Bulls’ bench consisted of Rusty LaRue, Randy Brown, Scott Burrell, Bill Wennington, Jason Caffey, and Jud Buechler. They combined to score 14 points.

Jordan did anything he wanted with the ball. He wasn’t his vintage self (18 for 38 on field goals) because it was apparent the 34-year-old was tired on the second night of a back-to-back set.

But in front of a sellout of 16,199, a rarity for a Clippers home game, Jordan wowed the crowd with an array of nifty moves at the basket and fadeaway jump shots. Jordan scored the Bulls’ final 13 points, including all 9 in the second overtime. It wasn’t high-flying Jordan. He had been replaced by the precise jump shooter who could use his body — and his arm, if you ask the Jazz’s Bryon Russell — to get clearance for his jumper.

That night, I wrote that Jordan singlehandedly beat the Clippers, and while it’s easy to say that any great player could singlehandedly beat a 1-10 team, the fact that all five Clippers were focused on stopping Jordan and couldn’t was a testament to his greatness.

And the fact that Jordan was without Pippen and needed help fromLongley having a career night (22 points, 14 rebounds) was an example of the state of that Bulls team in the early part of the season.

The Bulls improved to 7-5 and eventually finished the season 62-20. Pippen returned and Chicago was able to beat Utah in a Finals rematch for its sixth title in eight years. It was memorable to witness one of the key wins of that campaign, even if it occurred against the Clippers. The 49-point performance by Jordan was a maestro nearing the end of his prime, but still brilliant enough to win a game largely on his own.

OPPORTUNE TIME

Burrel eager to help players

Scott Burrell played eight seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Bulls, Hornets, and Warriors. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Scott Burrell was a star at UConn in the 1990s, an NBA champion, and has returned to Connecticut as coach of Division 2 Southern Conn. of the Northeast 10 Conference. Burrell said the adjustment from playing elite Division 1 basketball to coaching in Division 2 has been smooth, the game is the same.

The Skyhawks’ season ended with a March 1 loss to Stonehill in the conference tournament. Within weeks, all college sports were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. With campuses closed, Burrell has had to recruit and keep tabs on his players through telephone calls and Zoom chats.

“I talk to them once a week on the phone or text them to make sure they’re all right,” he said. “Because mentally this is tough on the kids. You should be in college still, and the kids aren’t graduating. They should be hanging out and enjoying their last few months of their college careers. They are all home now.”

Burrell is recruiting a different type of player than the ones who sign with UConn. A handful of players on his roster are from Connecticut and Massachusetts, including TechBoston alum Lyron Bennett. Other players on Burrell’s team are transfers from Division 1 schools or junior colleges.

With limited scholarships, the lure is the opportunity to play in one of the better Division 2 conferences in the country.

“I just use real-life scenarios, we have great demographics,” Burrell said. “I think our school has great diversity and that’s what the world is about. It’s a public school and you still get a great education. Don’t underestimate a public school in an all-private-school league. If you want to go to grad school and you get all A’s and B’s here, you’ll be able to go to any grad school you want. That’s what I tell them when I recruit.”

The difference is, the players he recruits don’t have much of a chance to make the NBA. But that doesn’t mean they can’t play professionally overseas or in the G-League. Burrell said he uses his NBA and overseas connections to get his players post-college opportunities.

“They still have dreams to play, and they know they want to play somewhere,” Burrell said. “I try to tell them, in this day and era, anyone could be seen from anywhere. I’ll do my part as long as you do your part to be the best person you can be on and off the court. If you give your best and improve and work on your game, I’ll get you opportunities.

“Now, don’t say you want to play when you don’t put in any extra time on your shot, I can’t help you then if you don’t want to help yourself. You don’t want it as bad as you think want it. If you want to make money after college, I’ll do whatever I can to help you, call agents, call owners, management, just get a tryout. I’ll do anything for a kid that wants that shot.”

Burrell said there have been several players who passed through his program that were worthy of playing Division 1. What’s more, Merrimack College made the jump from the NE-10 to the Division 1 Northeast Conference and won the regular-season championship. The Warriors were ineligible for the conference tournament because it was their first year in the league.

For Burrell, Southern Connecticut is home, and he’s comfortable coaching kids who play for the love of the game.

“That shows how good Division 2 basketball is," he said. "I love what I do and I love coaching where I coach, I have great administration, great bosses. I love the kids I coach. I love the talent level we play against. If something else comes along, I would definitely look at it. It’s not like I would go out searching.”

ETC.

Silver can’t make call yet

Chase Center, the Warriors' arena, has been vacant for more than a month after the NBA suspended its season. Commissioner Adam Silver doesn't know when the league will return to action. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The NBA is still in the information-gathering phase of determining when or if the season can resume. President Trump held a conference call earlier this month with professional sports commissioners and implored them to take the necessary steps to resume play.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke with the media recently, and essentially had no updates. And while Las Vegas was potentially pegged as a central location where games could be played, the possible reopening of the city soon, and the risk of the spread of the coronavirus, may mean the NBA would choose another site.

The league has had conversations with Bob Iger of Disney, a major NBA partner, and he could potentially offer Disneyworld as a central location for games, and even for player lodging. There are myriad possibilities, but again, Silver has no answers yet.

“I appreciate, in terms of the presidential council, that sports is being recognized as an important industry to this country,” Silver said. “I would say that recognition from these calls has been less about the economics of the sports industry, but more in terms of the impact on the national psyche of not having a lot of sports right now.

“Those calls, to me, have served more as an opportunity for the various leagues and sports bodies to come together, share information, and work collectively to develop standards.”

Silver said the NBA is paying close attention to the stay-at-home orders, and the potential reopening of NBA cities. The league isn’t expected to make any decisions until well into May, although there is support from owners and players to resume the season, even if the season lasts into the fall.

“Because we operate in so many different jurisdictions, we have to pay close attention to the different rules, state by state, city by city,” Silver said. “But we are, at the end of the day, a national league, so we feel it is incumbent on us to set what we think are the right standards for our players.

“We will be influenced by what municipalities do. We’re taking in all data. It’s not just our so-called experts we’re listening to. We view the counsel with the other leagues as an opportunity to listen and learn from colleagues, and from whatever outside resources they have available to them.”

Silver acknowledged the changing national landscape makes it difficult to develop a cohesive plan to return, so the league will wait.

“But I think it’s clear in order to operate a league, other than maybe in some interim way, you need a consistent national set of standards," he said. "I think that’s one of the things that has been discussed as part of our sports council, is that putting aside what that standard is, in order for us to operate our leagues and our associations there needs to be consistency.

“I think in some ways to hear Dr. [David] Ho, a world-leading infectious disease specialist, Bob Iger, one of the most respected CEOs in the United States, both reaffirm that we all have to accept that we’re operating with incomplete facts here, at least I think for them validated sort of the position we all find ourselves in.”

Silver said the owners feel obligated to make every attempt to resume the season. They have paid the players fully through May 1, and then will reduce payments by 25 percent, according to an agreed-upon clause in the collective bargaining agreement.

“I also think the ability for them to have this platform to talk directly to each other, and while video conferencing is a long way from an in-person meeting, I think them being able to see each other and have those direct conversations, I think it was very helpful to them,” Silver said. “No doubt there is a fair amount of angst because at the end of the day they’re like everyone else in the United States, Canada, who is dealing with a shelter-at-home protocol. I think they’re more frustrated around the larger societal issues. I’d say these are people who also see an opportunity for the NBA to be a leader. I think we all know we were one of the first businesses to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic recognition in the United States.”

The NBA has often taken the reins among professional sports leagues in terms of dealing with social issues. And the NBA could also lead the way in returning to action, if the conditions are safe.

“I think there is a sense that we can continue to take a leading role as we learn more in coming up with an appropriate regimen and protocol for returning to business,” Silver said. “I think there’s a recognition from them that this is bigger than our business, certainly bigger than sports, and that there is great symbolism around sports in this country, and that to the extent we do find a path back, it will be very meaningful for Americans.

“I’d just add, I think there was a sense from them that these kinds of meetings are important. Even if we’re not able to make any decisions, even if we’re not able to create a clear path forward, it’s important that we all continue to talk to each other on a regular basis.”

Layups

The Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways just before play was suspended, and ex-Magic coach Jacque Vaughn was named interim coach. Going forward, the Nets want to make a splashy coaching hire with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving expected back healthy next season. Three primary candidates have surfaced so far: former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, now an assistant with the Clippers; ESPN/ABC analyst and former Warriors coach Mark Jackson; and ESPN/ABC analyst and former Knicks and Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy. All three are capable, but Lue is the lone one to win an NBA title. General manager Sean Marks cut ties with Atkinson because the Nets were inconsistent and there was uncertainty whether Durant and Irving were on board with his philosophy. All three candidates garner respect, but no one knows which would mesh best with the mercurial Irving. When Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland, one of the reasons was Lue’s coaching, and the fact he allowed LeBron James to dictate the offense. Those close to Irving said he was excited to play for the Celtics’ Brad Stevens because he thought he was a better coach than Lue. But as we found out, Irving wasn’t pleased with Stevens during his final days with the Celtics. Jackson took the Warriors to the playoffs but was removed after a dispute with management and replaced by Steve Kerr. Van Gundy has been out of the NBA coaching game for 13 years, but he has expressed interest in returning to the right situation. The hiatus may allow the Nets to make a firm decision moving forward. Irving underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, but there is the possibility he could return if this season extends into mid-summer … Los Angeles teams that play in Staples Center — the Lakers and Clippers, plus the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks — have teamed up to sell merchandise with the proceeds going to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s fund that will provide childcare and meals for those most affected by the coronavirus. Items from the Grammy Awards and Coachella will also be sold on www.teamlastore.com. The teams also have combined to provide financial assistance for arena workers, a donation estimated at $5 million.

