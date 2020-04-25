Not surprisingly, New England targeted Patriot-type players in draft

And by that we don’t simply mean learning to play multiple positions, though that doesn’t hurt. Especially if one of them is on special teams, an area the Patriots have emphasized as much or more than any team in the NFL. But if you really want to make an impression on Belichick and personnel guru Nick Caserio, you’d be wise to show the ability, and willingness, to be a football version of a Swiss army knife, to play different ways within the same position.

You want to be a Patriot? You want to join the six-time Super Bowl champions, learn under the great Bill Belichick, hear your name announced during the NFL Draft as heading to New England?

That’s why this brain trust would draft back-to-back linebackers like they did Friday night in the third round of this unprecedented virtual draft, taking Michigan’s Josh Uche with the 60th overall pick and Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings 87th. While both may be listed as linebackers and seen as replacements for the departed Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, the way the Patriots ultimately use them will be tailored to each one’s strengths. Scouting reports tell us that Uche is a more traditional pass rusher and Jennings stouter against the run. And if the Patriots have proven anything across a two-decade run of AFC/NFL dominance, it’s that they will always find a way to enhance a player’s talent rather than expose his weaknesses by forcing him to match a specific role.

“We’re never going to fit a square peg into a round hole,” Caserio said late Friday night, after the conclusion of the draft’s third round. “But having some guys that may be able to do some different things, complement some of the players you do have, it’s really what we’re trying to do is just sort of get certain types of guys. They may play the same position, but they really might not play the same position. On the surface it might look like it’s the same, but there could be some subtle differences in terms of how they’re deployed. Ultimately, you’re just trying to figure out what they do well, try to accentuate the player’s strengths. They could be used similarly or differently. We’ll find out when we have the opportunity to work with them.”

When that happens depends on how and when we venture into our less-restricted coronavirus life. The ongoing pandemic certainly changed not only the format of this year’s draft, but the way teams scouted college players. Like most franchises, the Patriots relied on the Senior Bowl as much or more than the scouting combine, evidenced by their selection of safety Kyle Dugger with their first pick, whom they chose after trading up into the second round. The 24-year-old out of Division 2 Lenoir-Rhyne carries obvious risk coming from a lesser program, but the Patriots believe that was offset by how he performed against similar draft hopefuls.

“It’s not about how you get here, where you come from, it’s what you do while you’re here,” Caserio said. “I think that mind-set and philosophy certainly applies in his particular situation. We can’t control where they play. The only thing we can control is our evaluation, how he look at the player.”

As Dugger said, “It just gave me an opportunity to kind of solidify what I already knew, that I could play at this level, and just also the opportunity to play and learn from the coaching staff who was teaching me things and just learn things about myself while being able to study the short week of film. So, it kind of gave me an extra boost of confidence.”

Uche and Jennings also played in the Senior Bowl, but the Patriots dipped into the undergraduate pool for their next two picks, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Again, same position, varied skill sets. The two were even roommates at the NFL Combine.

“They’re a little bit different,” Caserio said, noting Asiasi’s pass-catching production last season at UCLA before saying of Keene, “fairly athletic, tough kid, smart kid. He was asked to do a number of different things in their offense. We kind of double up at the position there, but two young players that hopefully when we get the opportunity to work with them can make some progress.”

This is what Keene said about his time at Virginia Tech: “I think they tried to do a lot of different things with me. It was awesome that they trusted me to do so many different things, and I think it says a lot about how I play and as a football player. That’s why I’m so excited that I got picked up by the Patriots because I think they do so many different things with their tight ends and are really creative there. I couldn’t be happier right now with where I ended up.”

Versatility and competition, the Patriot Way. And this year more than ever, the Patriots need to restock their roster and get that competition going. No Tom Brady. No Rob Gronkowski, again. No Van Noy, Collins, Elandon Roberts or Duron Harmon. No Phillip Dorsett. No Nate Ebner. In other words — lots of opportunity. That’s what Uche saw the minute he heard he was heading east. Asked Friday night if he preferred playing on or off the line of scrimmage, having done both for the Wolverines, he already sounded like a perfect Patriot.

“There’s really no preference,” he said. “At Michigan, coach [Don] Brown had me do a multitude of things, so it just really depends on the game plan. Whatever is needed of me, I’ve got to get the job done.”

Sound familiar? If Belichick is known for instructing scouts to tell him what a player CAN do as opposed to what he CAN’T, then what does he tell the players when he gets them? Do your job.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.