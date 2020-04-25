Here’s where the Patriots are picking today

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off Saturday afternoon. Keep it here all afternoon for updates.
-There was some chatter about the Patriots being interested in Trent Williams. That appears to be done.
Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
-Here’s where the Patriots are picking:
Round 5 (159 overall)
Round 6 (195 overall)
Round 6 (204 overall)
Round 6 (212 overall)
Round 6 (213 overall)
Round 7 (230 overall)
Here are a few of the more notable names still on the board who might interest the Patriots:
QBs Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, James Morgan
WRs Antonio Gandy-Golden, KJ Hill, James Proche
Kickers: Rodrigo Blankenship, Tyler Bass
Defensive back: Alohi Gilman
And here’s who New England took Friday:
No. 37 overall: Scouting Kyle Dugger, a Division 2 star and the newest Patriots safety
No. 60 overall: Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan
No. 87 overall: Scouting Anfernee Jennings, the Alabama linebacker the Patriots picked at No. 87
No. 91 overall: Scouting tight end Devin Asiasi, the first offensive player drafted by the Patriots in 2020
No. 101 overall: Scouting tight end Dalton ‘Rambo’ Keene, taken 101st overall by the Patriots
