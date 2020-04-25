Here’s where the Patriots are picking today

Live updates from Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off Saturday afternoon. Keep it here all afternoon for updates.

-There was some chatter about the Patriots being interested in Trent Williams. That appears to be done.

-Here’s where the Patriots are picking:

Round 5 (159 overall)

Round 6 (195 overall)

Round 6 (204 overall)

Round 6 (212 overall)

Round 6 (213 overall)

Round 7 (230 overall)

Here are a few of the more notable names still on the board who might interest the Patriots:

QBs Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, James Morgan

WRs Antonio Gandy-Golden, KJ Hill, James Proche

Advertisement

Kickers: Rodrigo Blankenship, Tyler Bass

Defensive back: Alohi Gilman

And here’s who New England took Friday:

No. 37 overall: Scouting Kyle Dugger, a Division 2 star and the newest Patriots safety

No. 60 overall: Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan

No. 87 overall: Scouting Anfernee Jennings, the Alabama linebacker the Patriots picked at No. 87

No. 91 overall: Scouting tight end Devin Asiasi, the first offensive player drafted by the Patriots in 2020

No. 101 overall: Scouting tight end Dalton ‘Rambo’ Keene, taken 101st overall by the Patriots

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.