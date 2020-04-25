Patriots select Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser with 159th pick in NFL Draft

Rohrwasser made 33 of 42 field goals during his Marshall career including 18 of 21 with a long of 53 last season. He was 15 of 20 at URI.

New England used pick No. 159, a fifth-round selection and their first of Day 3, to add Rohrwasser, who spent two seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to Marshall.

The Patriots stayed true to form and drafted a special teamer, kicker Justin Rohrwasser, in the fifth round of the draft Saturday.

Rohrwasser was the first special teamer to come off the board in this year’s draft but he was taken in a familiar spot for the Patriots. New England has often used fifth-round picks on specialists, having taken Mathew Slater there in 2008, Zoltan Mesko there in 2010, Joe Cardona there in 2015 and Jake Bailey there last year.

For now, Rohrwasser becomes next year’s presumptive kicker, given that the Patriots don’t have any others on the roster.

New England released veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who spent most of last season on injured reserve and needed hip surgery, in March and did not re-sign journeyman Nick Folk, who finished out the year as the Patriots’ kicker after the team shuffled through several options trying to fill Gostkowski’s role.

