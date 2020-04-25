Rhode Island’s Isaiah Coulter, UMass’s Isaiah Rodgers taken in late NFL Draft rounds

He turned heads as a freshman when he caught a 56-yard touchdown against Central Michigan. He made his mark against UConn two years ago as a sophomore when he caught 100 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He showed out as a junior last year when he grabbed nine passes for 152 yards at Virginia Tech.

But whenever Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter stepped on a big stage against a high-profile program, he knew he would have a chance to snatch some of the spotlight.

The Colonial Athletic Association doesn’t have the same reputation for being a pipeline to the NFL as some of college football’s more glamorous conferences like the SEC, ACC and Big Ten do.

“You’ve got to get up for games like those, especially coming from a conference that I came from, you don’t really get a chance to play a lot of those bigger schools,” Coulter said. “So just embracing the opportunity. Everybody can play at any level, I feel like. If you get your chance, you’ve got to take advantage of it. So I was just trying to take advantage of my opportunity and show them I could play a little bit.''

After being taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday by the Houston Texans, he didn’t see the leap from the CAA to the NFL being any different.

“I feel like I’ll handle it great,” Coulter said in a conference call with reporters. “I play with a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to come in and help any way I can. I know I’m coming from a smaller school and all, but I’m just ready to play. Once you get on that level, you’ve got to prove yourself at that point, so I’m just trying to prove myself and put my best foot forward.”

Coulter became Rhode Island’s first draft pick since Bob White was taken by the Jets in 1986. Last year, the 6-foot 3 inch, 190-pound junior caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. He impressed at the combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

At Rhode Island, he largely played on the outside, but he’s preparing to play both inside and outside with the Texans. He said it hadn’t quite sunk in that he’d be catching passes from Houston’s two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Maybe later tonight it’ll sink in,” he said. “I’ve been watching him since he played at Clemson.”

UMass defensive back and return specialist Isaiah Rodgers. J. Anthony Roberts/Associated Press

UMass defensive back and return specialist Isaiah Rodgers waited anxiously to hear his name called in the sixth round with the 211th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts.

Having his cousin, NFL cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie, by his side helped ease some of the tension.

“I was actually sitting right next to him before I got the call,” Rodgers said in a conference call. “He was just telling me, ‘Keep your head up regardless. Your dream’s coming true today.’ And I was just like, ‘I’m just ready to go right now. Someone has to pull the trigger. I know I can be able to play at the next level.’ Him just being in my ear and being in my corner from Day 1, he’s just a blessing.”

Rodgers led the nation last season in kick return yards with 1,295. At 5-11, 174 pounds, he’s fought against being labeled undersized his entire career by relying on his athleticism and instinct. With the help of his agents, he figured out a way to put that on display for teams ahead of the draft. He had former Tennessee Titans scout Richard Shelton record a video of him running a 4.28 40-yard dash at his virtual pro-day.

“That definitely sparked [things],” Rodgers said. “That day we released the video, teams were calling trying to get to the video or see if it was true. We had an ex-NFL scout run it so they knew it was validated to be facts. Obviously it’s blown up after that.”

