San Francisco deals for perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams

The Niners sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

The big move came when San Francisco acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle and said goodbye to another as part of a day of wheeling and dealing for the defending NFC champions.

Williams, 31, sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.

In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins’ medical staff and organization as a whole. Williams at the time said “there’s no trust there” with president Bruce Allen, who was fired after Washington’s 3-13 season.

The medical staff also was overhauled, and new coach Ron Rivera took control of football operations. Rivera spoke with Williams and it seemed as if there was hope to repair the relationship.

Instead, the Redskins gave Williams’s representatives permission to seek trading partners and it led to the deal with San Francisco on the third day of the draft.

The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

Williams made the Pro Bowl every season from 2012-18 and is considered one of the best left tackles in the league when healthy. He has one year remaining on his contract, which will pay him $12.5 million this season.

The Redskins were close to trading Williams to the Vikings before the start of the second round Friday, but the deal fell apart after someone from the player’s side blocked the trade, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Williams, however, said in a text message Saturday that he did not block the deal, although he did not elaborate. The person familiar with the trade possibility, who is not authorized to speak publicly about it, said a representative of Williams had said the seven-time Pro Bowl player did not want to play for the Vikings.

Minnesota seemed like an ideal fit for the frustrated Williams. The Vikings are a Super Bowl contender and have been looking to upgrade their offensive line. It was unclear, however, how Minnesota, with little cap room, planned to add Williams. The Vikings selected Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland late in the second round Friday, seemingly removing them from the deal.

Minutes after completing the trade Saturday, the Redskins drafted Williams’s potential replacement, LSU lineman Saahdiq Charles, with the 108th pick.

“Growing up as an offensive lineman, I watched Trent’s film many a time, and I have a lot of respect for his game,” Charles said. “Just to see that they traded him and picked me, it just shows what they might have in mind for me. I’m going to come in there [with] hard work and go do my thing.”

The 20-year-old Charles started at left tackle on the Tigers' national-championship winning team last season, but disciplinary issues caused him to fall in the draft.

Charles missed nine games over the past two years for suspension and injury, but having started at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard in Baton Rouge, he provides the flexibility Rivera prizes. He has size — 6 feet 4 inches, 321 pounds — and was solid as both run-blocker and a pass-blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because Staley informed them he planned to retire after 13 seasons because of a deteriorating neck injury. Staley also missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.

“The game of football has been a true passion of mine since I was 8, but my body is telling me it is time,” Staley said in a statement. “Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my limits. Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a championship. But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family.”

Staley was a first-round pick in 2007 and played 181 games over 13 seasons. He was selected to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010s and played a big role in San Francisco's runs to the Super Bowl following the 2012 and '19 seasons.

Breida, Goodwin on move

Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Dolphins by the 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick. The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Breida, who is from Brandon, Fla., averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.

Later, the 49ers sent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles as the teams flipped sixth-round picks, with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.

Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

SEC wins draft

In this unique and far-flung draft, Saturday’s fourth round seemed to go even more smoothly than the previous three. The dominance by the Southeastern Conference and national champion LSU continued, too.

The SEC had 40 players chosen through three rounds. Heading into the sixth round, 50 players had come from its 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 12, followed by Alabama with nine.

“I think it’s really easy to see NFL players when you watch as many players get drafted from the SEC and from that conference,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after his team grabbed Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. “But there’s great players in every conference. It’s just you don’t have to look too far to see them play against some really talented players.”