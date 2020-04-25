Scouting the Patriots’ Day 3 draft picks

The Patriots made five picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here’s the scouting report on them:

Position: Kicker

College: Marshall

Height: 6-2. Weight: 230

ANALYSIS: Rohrwasser was one of the most reliable kickers in college football last season, connecting on 18-of-21 chances last year, with a long of 53 yards. Rohrwasser, who started his college career at Rhode Island (and was 15-for-20 with the Rams), made 33 of 42 field goals during his Marshall career. He should get the first chance to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was cut loose earlier this offseason.

Michael Onwenu

Pick No. 182

Position: Offensive lineman

College: Michigan

Height: 6-3 Weight: 344

ANALYSIS: One of the largest draft picks in recent franchise history (he played in the 360-pound range last year), Onwenu played both guard spots as a collegian, and was good enough to be named third-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019. He also worked on field goal and extra-point protection. As it relates to this year, his future could be tied to the likes of Hjalte Froholdt, an interior offensive lineman who was drafted by New England in the fourth round last year but was on the shelf all season because of health issues. For now? Expect him to try and manage his weight, lean on his versatility, and go from there.

Justin Herron

Pick No. 195

Position: Offensive lineman

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6-4 Weight: 308

Justin Herron works out at the 2020 combine. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

ANALYSIS: Herron checks all the boxes for the Patriots at this stage: a team captain who set a school record for games started (51), he’s considered a smart (all-conference academic team), durable, high character guy who has experience at both tackle positions. Likely a developmental or practice squad candidate, at least at this stage of his career.

Cassh Maluia

Pick No. 204

Position: Linebacker

College: Wyoming

Height: 6-feet Weight: 247 pounds

ANALYSIS: In 43 college games, he had 16.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. A nimble defender, he’ll have to battle a lot of different players for snaps at the back end of the linebacking depth chart. Special teams could very well be his way in as a rookie.

Dustin Woodard

Pick No. 230

Position: Offensive lineman

College: Memphis

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 290 pounds

ANALYSIS: As we’ve said in the past, the Patriots love to have that versatility along the offensive line, and Woodard’s background as a center and at both guard spots likely played a sizable role in New England taking him in the seventh round. (He started 14 games at center this past season.) Like many of his fellow Day 3 selections, Woodard’s will have to make his mark on special teams and/or the practice squad in order to stick as a rookie.

