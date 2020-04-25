Scouting the Patriots’ Day 3 draft picks

The Patriots made five picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here’s the scouting report on them:
Justin Rohrwasser
Position: Kicker
College: Marshall
Height: 6-2. Weight: 230
ANALYSIS: Rohrwasser was one of the most reliable kickers in college football last season, connecting on 18-of-21 chances last year, with a long of 53 yards. Rohrwasser, who started his college career at Rhode Island (and was 15-for-20 with the Rams), made 33 of 42 field goals during his Marshall career. He should get the first chance to replace veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who was cut loose earlier this offseason.
Michael Onwenu
Pick No. 182
Position: Offensive lineman
College: Michigan
Height: 6-3 Weight: 344
ANALYSIS: One of the largest draft picks in recent franchise history (he played in the 360-pound range last year), Onwenu played both guard spots as a collegian, and was good enough to be named third-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019. He also worked on field goal and extra-point protection. As it relates to this year, his future could be tied to the likes of Hjalte Froholdt, an interior offensive lineman who was drafted by New England in the fourth round last year but was on the shelf all season because of health issues. For now? Expect him to try and manage his weight, lean on his versatility, and go from there.
Justin Herron
Pick No. 195
Position: Offensive lineman
College: Wake Forest
Height: 6-4 Weight: 308
ANALYSIS: Herron checks all the boxes for the Patriots at this stage: a team captain who set a school record for games started (51), he’s considered a smart (all-conference academic team), durable, high character guy who has experience at both tackle positions. Likely a developmental or practice squad candidate, at least at this stage of his career.
Cassh Maluia
Pick No. 204
Position: Linebacker
College: Wyoming
Height: 6-feet Weight: 247 pounds
ANALYSIS: In 43 college games, he had 16.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. A nimble defender, he’ll have to battle a lot of different players for snaps at the back end of the linebacking depth chart. Special teams could very well be his way in as a rookie.
Dustin Woodard
Pick No. 230
Position: Offensive lineman
College: Memphis
Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 290 pounds
ANALYSIS: As we’ve said in the past, the Patriots love to have that versatility along the offensive line, and Woodard’s background as a center and at both guard spots likely played a sizable role in New England taking him in the seventh round. (He started 14 games at center this past season.) Like many of his fellow Day 3 selections, Woodard’s will have to make his mark on special teams and/or the practice squad in order to stick as a rookie.
