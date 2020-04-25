Wake Forest fires men’s basketball coach Danny Manning

Wake Forest fired men’s basketball coach Danny Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years with one NCAA Tournament appearance. The move came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The decision came after what athletic director John Currie called an “overall evaluation” of a program with two winning seasons in the past decade going back to the days of Jeff Bzdelik . “We never stopped working on this particular program because it is so important to all of us, just like we haven’t stopped with the day-to-day duties,” Currie said via a video teleconference. Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament. Associate head coach and program great Randolph Childress will lead the team in the interim . . . Gonzaga sophomore Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard from France said his top option remains returning for his junior season. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and was voted the most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

With ESPN’s 10-part documentary “Last Dance,'' setting up general manager Jerry Krause as the man to blame for ending the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, questions about the crumbling of the Golden Sate Warriors’ dynastic run with three titles in five straight NBA Finals appearances, Draymond Green put much of the onus on Kevin Durant during an interview on Showtime’s “All The Smoke" podcast. Green noted how the 2014 MVP became frustrated with Golden State’s offense during the 2017-18 season and that he had “one foot in and one foot out” throughout the 2018-19 season. The tension bubbled over during an on-court argument in a 2018 game against the Los Angeles Clippers where Green and Durant had a dispute over a late-game play that led Green to question Durant’s commitment to the Warriors in advance of his 2019 free agency. To placate Durant, management suspended Green for a game once he refused to apologize — an unsatisfactory resolution for all parties. “I understand the business of basketball,” Green said. “If Kevin Durant wants to be somewhere and he doesn’t want me here, I’m out.” . . . A move to a new team for the first time in her career might have convinced Seimone Augustus to play past this season after previously saying she believed the 2020 season would be her last. The veteran guard, who turns 36 this week, signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Feb. 20 after playing her entire 14-year career with the Minnesota Lynx. “To be honest, my mind is kind of open to coming back,” Augustus said on a conference call from her home in Louisiana on Friday. “A lot of that is if we do have a season, how well I play, how my body feels, how my mind feels."

Miscellany

F1 driver Lando Norris wins IndyCar iRacing debut

Formula One driver Lando Norris embarrassed the field in his IndyCar iRacing debut by dominating the race at virtual Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Norris was poised to begin his second F1 season with McLaren in March when a team member tested positive for the new coronavirus at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the series immediately suspended competition. The 20-year-old British driver is a skilled iRacer and competed in the virtual event for Arrow McLaren SP, an IndyCar team that McLaren partnered with for this season to enter the American series. Norris dominated qualifying to start from the pole and relinquished the lead during a pit stop. He then picked his way back through the 33-driver field on the virtual road course in Austin and regained the lead with four laps remaining when Felix Rosenqvist spun. Norris’s victory snapped a three-race iRacing winning streak for Team Penske that included consecutive victories by Simon Pagenaud.