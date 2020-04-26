The week’s TV: The healing powers of ‘Parks and Rec,’ Mindy Kaling’s new one, and back to ‘Billions’

I wonder if I could inject “Parks and Recreation.” Yeah, that would be nice. The good folks of Pawnee (not including Sewage Joe) are among the more soothing comedy ensembles to have come our way, and I like the idea of somehow ingesting them as a kind of healing agent.

Today's column covers April 27-May 3.

Yeah, not going to happen, at least until our brains have been computerized, which has to be at least 10 years away. But in the meantime, the “Parks and Recreation” cast is reuniting — safely — for a scripted half-hour special that will raise money for coronavirus relief. On Thursday at 8:30 p.m., NBC is airing “A Parks and Recreation Special,” an episode set during the pandemic, with Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta returning along with some unannounced special guests.

Usually, I’m not a fan of reunion specials, revival series, and random reboots created solely to milk brand-name properties for all they’re worth. But I feel differently about this one. First of all, it’s a one-off, not a return to production that is going to wear thin quickly, once any initial inspiration and excitement has been spent.

Also, the concept fits. “Parks and Recreation” is about local government, and so, to some extent, is the coronavirus. According to the plot description for the special, Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope is going to try to keep in touch with her buddies during social distancing, which is exactly what Leslie Knope would do during social distancing.

And, finally, we are in a peculiar moment when TV outlets, particularly the networks, need to be inventive. Their shows aren’t in production, leaving them with limited resources. They need to find new ways to present older content and create new material that has something more to it than the Zoom gatherings so many people are engaging in.

This special is exactly the kind of playful experimentation they need to be exploring. I’m saying yes to Knope and looking forward to Thursday night.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Hulu's "Normal People." ENDA BOWE/HULU/NYT

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Normal People,” which premieres Wednesday on Hulu, is a 12-part adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel. From Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”), it tracks the love affair between two Irish teens (Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal) as they leave their small town to head to college in Dublin. I’ve seen it, and it’s about love, sex, and friendship, and it’s about class, peer pressure, and coming of age, but most of all it’s about a pair of remarkable lead performances. The series is a little longer than it needs to be, though, a common flaw in these days of streaming and binge watching.

2. Ryan Murphy’s second Netflix series (after the middling “The Politician”) is a seven-episode limited series called “Hollywood,” due Friday. Set in the late 1940s, it’s a wish fulfillment tale about a black man writing a script that goes into production with a black leading lady, despite the sexism and racism of the film industry. Some of the characters are fictional, others familiar, including Jake Picking’s Rock Hudson, who is dealing with being gay. The cast includes Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, and Maude Apatow.

3. Greg Daniels of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” has created a sci-fi satire, called “Upload,” which is set in the near future — 2033, to be exact. Dying people can have their minds “uploaded” into a custom-made virtual afterlife, which is managed by a company whose customer service reps serve as angels. Yup, digital heaven awaits those who aren’t counting on a more traditional version. Daniels has created a very cool future where you can print out your next meal. Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in the 10-episode season, which is available Friday on Amazon.

4. At times, I’ve been on the fence about Showtime’s “Billions.” Some of the big-money moves have seemed over the top, and the hyper-self-aware dialogue can be excessive. But I unequivocally loved the last season, as the writers essentially turned its battling antiheroes, Damian Lewis’s Axe and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck, into allies and delved deeper into Asia Kate Dillon’s Taylor, one of TV’s most interesting characters. The show returns for its fifth season, with those three titans still playing off one another, on Sunday at 9 p.m., with guest stars Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies.

Maitreyi Ramakhrisnan plays Devi in Mindy Kaling's "Never Have I Ever." Lara Solanki/Netflix

5. Mindy Kaling co-created “Never Have I Ever,” a new 10-episode coming-of-age series about an Indian-American teen named Devi. Played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a likable but flawed kid who rebels against her mother’s Indian cultural rituals, Devi is grieving the loss of her father in her own way. Curiously, and amusingly, it’s narrated by John McEnroe (as himself). Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Sendhil Ramamurthy costar in the series, available Monday on Netflix.

6. Pair with FX’s “Breeders”? Apple TV+ is premiering a UK comedy on Friday about a couple who are “Trying” — and trying and trying — to have a baby. The title is a pun, because their experiences trying are trying. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith star as the couple in question, and Imelda Staunton — who’ll be Queen Elizabeth in the fifth, final season of “The Crown” — is also in the cast.

7. Spun out of her movie “Skate Kitchen,” and featuring some of the same characters, Crystal Moselle’s new HBO series “Betty” is about the young women in the predominantly male world of skateboarding in New York City. The six-episode season premieres Friday at 11 p.m.

8. Movies, getcha movies here. Three new ones are coming to Netflix this week. “All Day and a Night,” Friday on Netflix, is from Joe Robert Cole, one of the co-writers on “Black Panther.” This one is about a young rapper from Oakland who lands in prison beside his father, and it stars Ashton Sanders and Jeffrey Wright. “The Half of It,” also Friday on Netflix, is a coming-of-age story from Alice Wu about a shy student who makes money writing papers for students. What happens when the school jock pays her to write love letters to the girl she has a crush on? “Dangerous Lies,” Thursday on Netflix, is a thriller about what happens after an elderly patient (Elliott Gould) leaves his estate to his new caregiver, featuring Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, and Jamie Chung.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Better Things” Time for the fourth-season finale of this small, wonderful series. FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.

“Independent Lens” Boston-based filmmaker Bill Haney’s “Jim Allison: Breakthrough” looks into the Nobel-winning scientist seeking a cure for cancer, with narration by Woody Harrelson. WGBH 2, Monday, 10 p.m.

“A Secret Love” A documentary about a lesbian couple who come out late in life, after more than 65 years together. Netflix, Wednesday

“Autism: The Sequel” This documentary revisits the stars of 2006’s “Autism: The Musical” as they navigate life in their 20s. HBO, Tuesday 9 p.m.

Jaeden Martell in a scene from "Defending Jacob," an Apple TV+ limited series. Associated Press

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Defending Jacob” Based on the novel by William Landay, it’s a familiar mystery series about the murder of a suburban boy, but the acting by Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell is terrific. Apple TV+

“Bad Education” An enjoyable movie about embezzlement based on a true story, it features Hugh Jackman at his best. HBO

“Unorthodox” A beautiful, absorbing four-episode miniseries about a 19-year-old married woman who leaves her Satmar Hasidic community in Brooklyn. Netflix

“Ozark” The third season is the best yet from this tale of a family turned bad starring Laura Linney and Jason Bateman. Netflix

“Masterpiece: World on Fire” A sweeping ensemble drama set against the early years of World War II. WGBH 2

“Feel Good” Comic Mae Martin’s six-episode charmer about her relationship with a British woman who, until their romance, considered herself straight. Netflix

“My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name” The gorgeously filmed Italian adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels returns with a compelling second season. HBO









