Boston Athenaeum’s Sos and Sam take story time online

Boston Athenaeum security guard Sostheng “Sos" Kituyi and library intern Samantha “Sam” Gill divvy up the days, uniting in a common mission to continue to bring storytelling to children through social distancing. Kituyi, a former journalist, collected folklore through his travels and began retellings for children at the Athenaeum in 2019. Gill, who also began reading for the library in 2019, looked to her former role as a preschool student to channel material that connects and educates her audience.

Wee readers can tune in six days a week for live story time hosted by the Boston Athenaeum . The historic independent library closed its doors in the face of COVID-19, but reimagined its regular story time readings for Facebook Live.

Boston Athenaeum Sostheng Kituyi and library intern Samantha Gill host regular story readings on Facebook for families to enjoy live or at their leisure.

Advertisement

The duo was part of the library’s regular on-site programming and took their performances online in mid-March.

“For caregivers, I know this is a really tough time," says Gill, who reads on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from her Roslindale living room. (Kituyi reads Monday, Wednesday, Friday from the library as he patrols the building.) “If I can give some consistency for parents and kids through the week, that’s really what I want to be doing."

Gill says she and Kituyi pick themes and stories that help children feel “silly and fun but also touch on things kids are going through right now.” To help make sense of quarantine, she recommends “The Don’t Worry Book" by Todd Parr.

“[Parr’s books] highlight different kinds of feelings and how to process them,” she says. “They acknowledge kids feelings and validate them, while teaching them how to process and get through to the other side.”

Viewers can catch Gill and Kituyi reading at 10:30 a.m., Monday-Saturday, and families can watch them live or via playback on the library’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BostonAthenaeum).