Steve Carell thanks staff members at Emerson Hospital

In a video released Wednesday, the actor, who was born in Concord and grew up in Acton, thanked the staff of Emerson Hospital in Concord, where his mother worked as a nurse for more than 30 years.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Steve Carell recorded a thank-you video for a hospital near and dear to his heart.

“I like to consider myself sort of an alumni of Emerson Hospital because I was born there. I was voted Cutest Baby of 1962,” Carell said. “Also, my mom was a nurse at Emerson for over 30 years, so Emerson and I go way, way, way back.”

Advertisement

Carell joked that he had “great memories of being incredibly sick” at Emerson, before thanking front-line staff members for their work.

“I just want to say thank you, folks, for everything you’re doing,” Carell said. “It’s greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work.”