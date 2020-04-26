fb-pixel

11 more R.I. residents die as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff,Updated April 26, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Providence, RI - 4/21/2020 - Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health provide the daily update on the coronavirus in Rhode Island. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Dan McGowan, Topic: 21RIVIRUS
PROVIDENCE - The contagious coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 226 Rhode Island residents and infected more than 7,400 people in the state, according to data released Sunday by the Department of Health.

The state reported that another 11 residents have died since Saturday, and there were 310 additional positive cases. There are 258 people in the hospital, 78 in intensive care, and 53 on ventilators.

Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 1 p.m. We’ll have minute-by-minute updates here.


