Boston police officer injured in crash

A Boston police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday morning after crashing during a car chase, according to police.

Police officers got into a chase with a suspect in a stolen car in the area of Howard and Wayland streets in Dorchester around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston police spokeswoman Kim Taveres. The car chase ended in a crash and turned into a foot pursuit, Tavares said. No arrests have been made.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, Tavares said, and two police cars were damaged. No further information was released.