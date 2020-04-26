Man killed in head-on crash in Easton

A 37-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Easton on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Police and fire crews rushed to 539 Bay Road around 1:50 p.m. after two cars collided along the roadway, officials said in a statement.
Both cars contained just the drivers, the statement said. The driver of one of the cars, South Easton resident Scott Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 25-year-old Easton man, was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Bay Road was closed near the intersection with Dean Street on Sunday while state and local police investigated the cause of the crash, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
