Man killed in head-on crash in Easton

A 37-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Easton on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Police and fire crews rushed to 539 Bay Road around 1:50 p.m. after two cars collided along the roadway, officials said in a statement.

Both cars contained just the drivers, the statement said. The driver of one of the cars, South Easton resident Scott Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 25-year-old Easton man, was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.