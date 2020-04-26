Man stabbed early Sunday morning in Lynn

A man was stabbed in a possible robbery attempt in Lynn Sunday morning, according to police.

The man was stabbed multiple times and left with non-life-threatening injuries around 6:12 a.m Sunday near the intersection of Essex and Chestnut streets, according to Lynn Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec.

The man was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment, Kmiec said. No arrests have been made. Police do not yet have a physical description of a suspect because the victim is still hospitalized, Kmiec said.