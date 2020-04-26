More than 8,000 in Mass. without power during Sunday storm

About 8,100 residents were without power Sunday evening as stormy conditions moved into the region, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Most of the outages were reported in Barnstable County, where about 7,000 households had power outages around 10:45 p.m., according to the agency. Another 475 outages were reported in Walpole, where a tree fell onto a power line on Common Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Rainy weather is expected to continue through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The wind is also expected to stick around overnight, with gusts reaching speeds as high as 43 miles per hour.