Springfield man charged with firing gun in Mattapan

A Springfield man faces firearm charges after police say he fired a weapon outside a home in Mattapan on Sunday.
Deandre Ballard, 25, was arrested following a foot chase after police responded to reports of a person with a gun in the area of Gladeside Avenue and Cragmere Terrace around 3:55 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police.
As officers headed to the scene, police received a report describing a man who was shooting at another person, according to the statement. When officers arrived, a man matching the description, later identified as Ballard, fled on foot toward 76 Gladeside Ave.
Advertisement
Officers pursued Ballard as he turned into the backyard of the Gladeside residence, where police say officers saw Ballard throw a “gray metallic object” over a fence.
Ballard was handcuffed and a search of the area beyond the fence turned up a gray and black firearm, police said.
Ballistic evidence was also found in front of 15 Cragmere Terrace, and a car in the area also had ballistic damage, police said.
Nobody was injured and the investigation remains active, a police official said.
Ballard will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, armed career criminal, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing.