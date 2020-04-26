Springfield man charged with firing gun in Mattapan

A Springfield man faces firearm charges after police say he fired a weapon outside a home in Mattapan on Sunday.

Deandre Ballard, 25, was arrested following a foot chase after police responded to reports of a person with a gun in the area of Gladeside Avenue and Cragmere Terrace around 3:55 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police.

As officers headed to the scene, police received a report describing a man who was shooting at another person, according to the statement. When officers arrived, a man matching the description, later identified as Ballard, fled on foot toward 76 Gladeside Ave.