Boston, Mass. General will test 1,000 in hard-hit neighborhoods for coronavirus antibodies

“It is our hope that by conducting this testing, we as a collective city will get a better understanding of the true prevalence of COVID-19 in our community,” Walsh said in a statement. “The more we can expand our testing, the more we can learn how to use our medical resources more efficiently, and how we need to focus our current efforts to contain the virus.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Sunday announced the plan, which will provide tests to about 1,000 people focused in East Boston, Roslindale, and parts of Dorchester ― which are among the areas that have rates of COVID-19 that are higher than in the rest of the city .

Boston is rolling out a program to test residents for coronavirus antibodies as part of a research project conducted with Massachusetts General Hospital to gauge what percentage of people in hard-hit neighborhoods may have been exposed without developing obvious symptoms.

The city has already begun contacting potential subjects, who are being chosen randomly, according to Walsh’s office. People who are selected will be tested both for active cases of COVID-19 and for the presence of antibodies, which are created by the immune system in response to the virus and can remain after recovery.

While it is not yet known whether people who have antibodies are immune from reinfection, the research can help public health authorities and scientists plot their response to the coronavirus. The results may give an indication of how many people have had COVID-19 with few or no symptoms.

In hard-hit New York, preliminary state research has suggested that the spread of the coronavirus was wider than had been indicated by prior testing. A state survey of around 3,000 people found that 13.9 percent had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus. And in New York City, 21 percent of the people tested had antibodies, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

A smaller Massachusetts study earlier this month in Chelsea, also carried out by Mass. General researchers, found that nearly a third of 200 residents who gave a drop of blood to researchers on the street had antibodies linked to COVID-19.

The Boston study is voluntary, and residents will not be charged for the testing, according to the city. The testing is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

As of Saturday, Boston had 7,910 confirmed cases, with 271 deaths and 1,573 patients who have recovered.

Dr. Peter L. Slavin, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, said the results of the new testing initiative will provide important intelligence in what he described as a “war” against the virus.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that many people who have been infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, but we don’t yet know how prevalent the disease is in our city, in our communities and in our society," Slavin said in a statement. "Data from this testing in Boston will provide vital clues into the spread of the virus and will help us develop strategies to slow down or stop this invisible foe.”

