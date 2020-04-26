Going green is not enough — we have to make do with less

Thank you for your broad coverage of climate issues in the Sunday Ideas section (“A very green opportunity,” April 19). You addressed energy, codes calling for higher efficiency standards, transportation, and other crucial areas that must be regulated and transformed if we want a planet that can host life. Alas, what was not mentioned is the onus upon all of us who are living in the developed world to use less, stop extreme travel, start growing food locally, stop encroaching on what is left of pristine natural land, and start paying a great deal of attention to our entire ecosystem.

For some reason, we think we can simply substitute renewable energy for fossil fuels and everything will be fine. That is simply not the case. Our loss of biodiversity and our overuse of resources cannot be compensated by new forms of consumption. We must take a hard look at how we live and not fear doing with less. It might mean that we actually gain more.