We can’t just return to same old subways, buses, and office buildings

The evidence indicates that this is a mass-transit virus, spread by crowded buses, subways, and elevators, where social distancing is impossible. New York and Boston have high rates of disease as compared with cities with limited mass transit. As we proceed, cities dependent on mass transit will be the last cities to reopen and may remain partly shut until a vaccine is found.

Retrofits of subways, buses, and elevators probably will be required, with filtered high-speed down-flow air ventilation that sweeps the virus in the air away from people. This is the same technology used to protect people in some hospital settings. Changes in ventilation systems of large apartment buildings, office buildings, and eating establishments should follow.