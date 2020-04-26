We’re at a turning point where we can reimagine our future

While preoccupied by the present crisis, government, business, and civic leaders must look to the future. As we reopen America through phases of relief, recovery, and rebuilding, there must also be a parallel phase: reimagining.
The crisis has dramatically reshaped our culture and economy. Some changes present unique opportunities to dramatically improve the broader human condition. We cannot go backward. Leaders must think boldly about how we bring transformative change that is more equitable and sustainable.
Imagine a future where a significant portion of our work and learning at home is sustained. Employers skeptical of telecommuting now know that off-site workers can be productive. Academics derisive of online learning now know that it is a cost-effective alternative. Even health care providers know they can reach more patients more quickly via remote diagnosis and prescription.
The consequences for climate, transportation, education, health care, and families are profound. They include reducing traffic and emissions, making space on crowded transit lines, allowing businesses to invest in their workforce rather than costly office space, allowing universities to invest in students rather than unneeded dorms and classrooms, providing access to jobs to those who cannot otherwise reach them, relieving parents struggling to find affordable day care, and controlling the skyrocketing cost and expanding the accessibility of health care and higher education. Can we assess these changesand make them permanent?
We live in Massachusetts, home to brilliant academics, storied institutions, progressive business leaders, innovative nonprofits, creative foundations, disruptive venture capital, world-class companies, and a passion for social and economic justice. Can we convene a group to reimagine our future, before we reopen? Before it’s too late?
Stephen P. Crosby
Ira Jackson
George Bachrach
Cofounders
The Civic Action Project
Boston