We’re at a turning point where we can reimagine our future

While preoccupied by the present crisis, government, business, and civic leaders must look to the future. As we reopen America through phases of relief, recovery, and rebuilding, there must also be a parallel phase: reimagining.

The crisis has dramatically reshaped our culture and economy. Some changes present unique opportunities to dramatically improve the broader human condition. We cannot go backward. Leaders must think boldly about how we bring transformative change that is more equitable and sustainable.

Imagine a future where a significant portion of our work and learning at home is sustained. Employers skeptical of telecommuting now know that off-site workers can be productive. Academics derisive of online learning now know that it is a cost-effective alternative. Even health care providers know they can reach more patients more quickly via remote diagnosis and prescription.