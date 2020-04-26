After bypassing QBs, WRs in draft, Patriots load up at both positions with UDFAs

“We’ve always gotten contributions out of somebody from that group,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Saturday when asked about the annual UDFA class

UDFAs don’t always get the attention that they probably deserve, but they remain a key part of the team-building process. New England has had at least one UDFA make the 53-man roster every year since 2004, a group that includes Malcolm Butler, David Andrews and Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots didn’t add any wide receivers or quarterbacks in the draft on Friday or Saturday, but they ended up agreeing to terms with several undrafted free agents at both positions once the draft ended.

At receiver, Will Hastings (Auburn), Jeff Thomas (Miami), Sean Riley (Syracuse), and Isaiah Zuber (Mississippi State) all agreed to deals with the Patriots, and while they will face a tall order when it comes to making the roster, all four bring varied skill sets to Foxborough.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Hastings, who was a college teammate of Jarrett Stidham at Auburn, doesn’t have overwhelming offensive numbers — 56 catches for 845 yards and six touchdowns for his college career. But with a reported 6.64-second time in the 3-cone drill, he has that short-area quickness New England craves in its wide receivers. And background with Stidham probably doesn’t hurt as well.

Thomas, a 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pounder, had a rocky road to the NFL. He started at Miami and played well, but reportedly clashed with coaches and decided to transfer to Illinois, but eventually reversed course and returned to South Florida after a coaching change. While all the movement undoubtedly impacted his draft stock, his resume with the Hurricanes was impressive, despite missing two contests this year because of suspension: in seven games, he had 31 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he returned punts and kicks, which could allow him to make inroads as a rookie in Foxborough.

At Syracuse, Riley had a reputation as an undersized (5-foot-8) overachiever. He had 119 catches for 1,265 yards and four touchdowns at Syracuse while lining up at multiple spots, and also offers tremendous special teams value — he broke Qadry Ismail’s school record for kick return yardage (2,433 yards, while averaging 21.2 yards per return).

As for Zuber, he played three years at Kansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, and finished his college career with 141 receptions, 1,532 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches. The 6-foot, 190-pounder is another prospect who has special teams value – he averaged 15.5 yards on 33 kick returns and 16.4 yards on 11 punt return chances in college.

At quarterback, New England added a pair of undrafted signal-callers in Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke and Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith. They’ll join a quarterback room that includes Stidham and Hoyer.

Lewerke was a three-year starter for the Spartans who ended up as the school’s all-time leader in total offense (8,293 passing yards, 1,255 rushing yards). In 41 career games, the 6-foot-3, 216-pounder had a completion rate of 58 percent, with 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

When it comes to Smith, what he might lack in accuracy (59 percent completion rate) he makes up for in volume (9,523 passing yards and 51 touchdowns in three-plus seasons). That being said, the 6-foot-1, 218-pounder seemed to get better every year, finishing the 2019 campaign with a 64 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and just five picks. Two more notes on Smith: One, he was a 24th-round selection of the Padres as a catcher in the 2015 MLB Draft. And two, his father Kenny spent portions of the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons with the Patriots as a defensive lineman.

In addition, the Patriots agreed to deals with the following players: running back J.J. Taylor (Arizona), tight ends Jake Burt (Boston College) and Rashod Berry (Ohio State), defensive tackle Bill Murray (William & Mary), defensive tackle Nick Coe (Auburn), defensive tackle Courtney Wallace (Louisiana Tech), edge defender Trevon Hill (Miami), linebacker Kyahva Tezino (San Diego State), linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris (Arkansas), and cornerback Myles Bryant (Washington).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.