Doctors clear Ryan Newman to drive again

Driver Ryan Newman, who suffered a head injury in a horrific crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, said Sunday that he has been cleared to race again and will be ready whenever the Cup Series resumes competition, which could be as early as a few weeks. Newman, 42, made the announcement in an interview with announcer Mike Joy at the outset of Fox Sports 1′s broadcast of NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. “That’s the absolute plan, for sure,” Newman said of returning when competition resumes. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal, and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.” NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been cleared by the series to return. On the final lap of the season-opening race, Newman’s car flipped on its roof and caught fire after being turned into the concrete retaining wall as he battled for the victory. Another car, going 190 miles per hour, slammed into his upside-down vehicle. Newman’s car was promptly shielded from view as Daytona’s safety crew members worked to extricate him from the charred wreckage. Two days later, Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center accompanied by his two daughters. In his first televised interview after the crash, Newman told NBC’s “Today” last month that he had been knocked unconscious and suffered a brain bruise in the wreck. Speaking to Joy on Sunday, Newman said the presence of a steel bar — designed to protect the driver from impact — in the construction of NASCAR’s Cup cars played a major role in saving his life. That bar, which runs along the car’s upper windshield, was made mandatory at his urging to further bolster the safety equipment that has been put in place since the 2001 death of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.
Same old Talladega — even in virtual racing
Talladega Superspeedway wasn’t immune from “The Big One” or a typical overtime finish, just like in real life. Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. It took just 16 laps for the multicar accident that is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading when he misjudged a block on Ty Dillon, but the block misfired and triggered a massive crash. The race was the virtual debut for Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who raced on a rig he borrowed from Clint Bowyer’s son, Cash. Gordon was part of the crash but was able to use his one allotted reset to resume competing. He needed the quick fix after his famous No. 24 Chevrolet sailed into the fence. The real Cup Series was halted in mid-March as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. On April 17, NASCAR issued a statement reiterating its plan to hold all 36 originally scheduled races, with competition resuming without fans sometime in May. As of now, all races have been postponed through the May 9 event scheduled for Martinsville Speedway. In the interim, NASCAR has staged 90-minute virtual races, with top drivers competing on simulated tracks via their home computers. As governors in some states begin to lift restrictions on public gatherings, NASCAR’s return is actively being courted in Florida and Georgia. The next race that remains scheduled is NASCAR’s all-star event May 16 at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. Its first points race is the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at the same track.
Basketball
Tulane guard, who declared for draft, charged in murder
Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower, one of six suspects involved in a recent shooting, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a firearm, according to NBCSports.com. Hightower was detained by authorities on Saturday night, jail logs show; he was dismissed from the Tulane program Sunday afternoon. Hightower had a breakout season for Tulane in 2019-20, averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds under first-year coach Ron Hunter. He declared for the NBA Draft, but was planning to keep open the option for him to return to school. The murder took place in the evening of April 8 when 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long was shot at an apartment complex in Stockbridge, Ga. Hightower played at Collins High in Suwanee, Ga., and began his college career playing for the University of Georgia, before transferring to Tulane in 2019-20.
Two Florida guards declare for draft
On the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures, Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season, declared for the NBA Draft for the second consecutive year. Fellow guard Tre Mann also declared and both are keeping open the option of returning to school. Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He returned last year after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine. This year’s combine is scheduled for May 21-24. The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. Mann, a freshman, averaged 5.3 points off the bench. Their decisions came after two Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school . . . South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson is also entering the draft for the second straight season. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin confirmed Lawson would not hire an agent, meaning he could return to the team for his junior season. The 6-foot-6-inch Lawson, who averaged a team-best 13.4 points a game, entered the draft last year, but also was not invited to the league’s combine . . . San Diego State junior forward Matt Mitchell also declared , and also kept open the option of returning to school. The school said Mitchell did not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his college eligibility. Mitchell and the others in his position have until June 3 to withdraw from draft consideration. Mitchell started his first two seasons at SDSU and began the 2019-20 season as the sixth man. He started the final 19 games after big man Nathan Mensah was sidelined with a respiratory ailment. Mitchell was named to the All-Mountain West first team after averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds
Miscellany
Orlando high school star WR killed in shooting
Dexter Rentz Jr., a star high school wide receiver from Orlando, Fla., who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville, was fatally shot late Saturday. Police said the Ocoee High School senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Rentz had verbally committed with Louisville last June, the Orlando Sentinel said, citing a radio interview in which he said his goal in his final year of high school was to grow as a leader and help “the young guys see that there’s more to it than football.” As a sophomore, Rentz tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game, according to the Orlando Sentinel . . . A 2-year-old colt has died after what was called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the track since late December. Last Renegade, who had yet to make his racing debut, died Friday, according to information posted on the California Horse Racing Board website. No details were provided. A required necropsy is pending. The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train. Last Renegade is the fifth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.
