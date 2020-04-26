Doctors clear Ryan Newman to drive again

Driver Ryan Newman, who suffered a head injury in a horrific crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, said Sunday that he has been cleared to race again and will be ready whenever the Cup Series resumes competition, which could be as early as a few weeks. Newman, 42, made the announcement in an interview with announcer Mike Joy at the outset of Fox Sports 1′s broadcast of NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. “That’s the absolute plan, for sure,” Newman said of returning when competition resumes. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal, and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.” NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been cleared by the series to return. On the final lap of the season-opening race, Newman’s car flipped on its roof and caught fire after being turned into the concrete retaining wall as he battled for the victory. Another car, going 190 miles per hour, slammed into his upside-down vehicle. Newman’s car was promptly shielded from view as Daytona’s safety crew members worked to extricate him from the charred wreckage. Two days later, Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center accompanied by his two daughters. In his first televised interview after the crash, Newman told NBC’s “Today” last month that he had been knocked unconscious and suffered a brain bruise in the wreck. Speaking to Joy on Sunday, Newman said the presence of a steel bar — designed to protect the driver from impact — in the construction of NASCAR’s Cup cars played a major role in saving his life. That bar, which runs along the car’s upper windshield, was made mandatory at his urging to further bolster the safety equipment that has been put in place since the 2001 death of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

Same old Talladega — even in virtual racing

Talladega Superspeedway wasn’t immune from “The Big One” or a typical overtime finish, just like in real life. Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. It took just 16 laps for the multicar accident that is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading when he misjudged a block on Ty Dillon, but the block misfired and triggered a massive crash. The race was the virtual debut for Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who raced on a rig he borrowed from Clint Bowyer’s son, Cash. Gordon was part of the crash but was able to use his one allotted reset to resume competing. He needed the quick fix after his famous No. 24 Chevrolet sailed into the fence. The real Cup Series was halted in mid-March as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus. On April 17, NASCAR issued a statement reiterating its plan to hold all 36 originally scheduled races, with competition resuming without fans sometime in May. As of now, all races have been postponed through the May 9 event scheduled for Martinsville Speedway. In the interim, NASCAR has staged 90-minute virtual races, with top drivers competing on simulated tracks via their home computers. As governors in some states begin to lift restrictions on public gatherings, NASCAR’s return is actively being courted in Florida and Georgia. The next race that remains scheduled is NASCAR’s all-star event May 16 at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. Its first points race is the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at the same track.