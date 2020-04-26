Former Xaverian star Joe Gaziano is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Chargers

Scituate native and Xaverian standout Joe Gaziano is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported Saturday night.

Gaziano, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman, finished his Northwestern career with 100 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles, a program-record 30 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles. He reportedly ran a 5.07 40-yard dash and completed 25 reps of 225 pounds at Northwestern’s pro day.