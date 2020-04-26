Former Xaverian star Joe Gaziano is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Chargers

Scituate native and Xaverian standout Joe Gaziano is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported Saturday night.
Gaziano, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman, finished his Northwestern career with 100 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles, a program-record 30 sacks, and 10 forced fumbles. He reportedly ran a 5.07 40-yard dash and completed 25 reps of 225 pounds at Northwestern’s pro day.
Before Northwestern, he was the No. 1 prospect coming out of Massachusetts and was named the 2014 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year. He considered attending Boston College, among other schools.
“I am very happy for Joe’s opportunity,” former Xaverian coach Charlie Stevenson told Boston.com. “I wish him the best in his next endeavor.”