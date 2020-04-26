Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel –flipping may be required

Chiefs-Patriots, Oct. 14, 2018

NFL Network, 4 p.m.

We tend to favor older games in this space, but this gem — a 43-40 Patriots victory in which there were seven scores in the final 16 minutes — was a classic even before it was complete.

Wizards-Celtics, Nov. 2, 2007

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Kevin Garnett delivered a quintessential KG performance (22 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks) in his Celtics debut alongside fellow New Big 3 bandmates Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Red Sox-Angels, Game 1, 2004 American League Division Series

Advertisement

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Red Sox jump to an 8-0 lead en route to a 9-3 victory, but there’s troubling news: ace Curt Schilling badly injured his ankle. It’s always something. Will this curse ever end?

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.