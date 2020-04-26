Is the quarterback position important to Bill Belichick?

After passing on a quarterback in the draft, Bill Belichick will leave it to Josh McDaniels to coordinate QBs Jarrett Stidham (left) and Brian Hoyer (right).

The Dolphins have used a first- or second-round pick on a quarterback five times since 2007. The Cardinals used a first-round pick on Josh Rosen in 2018, then again on Kyler Murray in 2019. The Browns once spent $100,000 into finding the right QB in the 2014 draft (and still got it wrong). The Packers just traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round even though they have Aaron Rodgers.

When the Packers had Brett Favre in the ‘90s, general manager Ron Wolf still drafted a quarterback in six out of eight years, landing Mark Brunell, Matt Hasselbeck and Aaron Brooks.

Advertisement

“That’s how important the position is,” former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, a Wolf disciple, said in 2017. “Ron always taught us to not see what’s right in front of you, but look down the road.”

But quarterback doesn’t seem so important to Bill Belichick and the Patriots this offseason. That, or they believe that Jarrett Stidham, last year’s fourth-round pick, is the next coming of Tom Brady.

Because as it stands right now, Stidham is the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2020.

Belichick didn’t sign a significant quarterback in free agency, and didn't draft a quarterback last weekend with any of the Patriots' 10 picks. Belichick passed on every player that was linked to the Patriots in the pre-draft process: Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and others. The Patriots even passed on the small-school guys from Day 3 of the draft.

They exited the draft the same way they entered – with the thinnest quarterback depth chart in the NFL, headlined by an unproven Stidham and a 12-year journeyman, Brian Hoyer.

“Didn't work out last three days. That wasn't by design,” Belichick said Saturday night of not drafting a QB.“If we feel like we find the right situation, we'll certainly draft them.”

Advertisement

The only moves the Patriots made on draft weekend were signing a couple of undrafted rookies – Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke, and Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith. Most likely, they will compete for the No. 3 QB or practice squad spot.

Which leaves Stidham and Hoyer to battle it out for the starting job. And while the Patriots told Hoyer that he can win it, Stidham already beat out Hoyer once, and almost certainly will beat him out again.

Belichick acknowledged that there are other ways to acquire quarterbacks, and there are still 4½ months until the start of the regular season (if not much longer). Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, and, possibly, Jacoby Brissett could all potentially be had.

“We’ll see whether or not we get word of another [quarterback] that comes up at a different point in time. I don’t know,” Belichick said. “We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend. That’s what we did. We’ll see where it goes.”

But Belichick seems to be putting an awful lot of faith in Stidham, a kid who was picked No. 133 overall a year ago, and threw all of four passes as a rookie — one of which was a pick-six.

It’s certainly possible that Stidham is the real deal. He played well last preseason, and the Patriots seemed to love his maturity and consistency during his rookie season as Brady’s backup.

Advertisement

“Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We'll see where that takes him,” Belichick said Saturday.

But talk about handing the keys to the Porsche over to a 16-year-old kid. Where’s the true competition for Stidham? Is he really that good?

Don't forget the Patriots have missed on several quarterbacks over the years, including third-rounders Ryan Mallett and Kevin O’Connell, and fourth-rounder Rohan Davey. The Patriots may like Stidham now, but they haven't seen him actually play on Sundays yet.

If nothing else, the Patriots should have drafted a quarterback to improve the backup spot. Young quarterbacks frequently get hurt as they learn how to play in the NFL (think Jimmy Garoppolo hurting his shoulder in his second start). If Stidham were to go down for a few weeks, the Patriots as currently constructed would have Hoyer as the starting quarterback. Hoyer is a great leader and mentor and is a perfect addition to the QB room, but he is on his 10th team in 12 years and hasn’t won a game since 2016. He should be nothing more than the Patriots’ No. 3 QB.

The Patriots not long ago were among the teams that spent significant resources at quarterback. In 2014, with Tom Brady about to be 37, Belichick drafted Garoppolo in the second round.

“I think you’re better off being early than late at that position,” Belichick said then.

This year, Belichick seems to be handing the job on a platter to Stidham. And he's going cheap at the position, spending $3 million combined on the Patriots' four quarterbacks.

Advertisement

I’ll allow the possibility that the Patriots didn’t like most of the prospects in this year’s draft class. They can always draft one next year (though I doubt they will lose badly enough to get Trevor Lawrence).

It’s also quite possible that Belichick just wants to see what he has in Stidham before moving on to the next quarterback. Stidham will only cost $675,000 this year and $2.5 million over the next three, so if he becomes a legitimate starter, the Patriots will have a significant advantage over the rest of the league.

Perhaps Belichick believes the best way to rebuild the Patriots is to try to recreate the 2001 team, which won a Super Bowl with a stout offensive line, a strong defense and smart, mistake-free quarterbacking. It’s not the most exciting football, but it can work. The Patriots just loaded up on young defensive players in the draft, and didn't trade offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Maybe we should get ready for a lot of five-yard checkdowns to the flat from Stidham.

“The general qualities a quarterback needs to have are being able to manage the game, being able to do what the team needs to win, be accurate, be smart and be productive,” Belichick said in 2014 after drafting Garoppolo.

I just hope that Belichick’s decisions at quarterback aren’t being driven by ego. Now that Brady is gone, Belichick will be under a microscope to see if he can rebuild the Patriots again, and if he can be a consistent winner without Brady.

Advertisement

Hopefully Belichick isn’t choosing Stidham just to prove to the world that he can win with any old quarterback.

If Stidham is the best man for the starting job, then so be it. It would be a great story if he pans out.

But Belichick is putting a lot of hype and pressure on Stidham by not drafting or acquiring another significant quarterback this offseason.

That, or Belichick just doesn’t believe the quarterback position is as important as everyone else does.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin