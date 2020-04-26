Italian soccer to resume practice

Nearly seven weeks after the last game was played, Italy’s top soccer division finally has a target date to resume practice. Premier Giuseppe Conte announced Sunday that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18, while individual sports can resume practice on May 4. The move means that the Serie A league could resume playing games in June — albeit without any fans in the stadiums … Premier League club Everton says it is “appalled” striker Moise Kean flouted the British coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions by partying at home with guests. The Italian filmed himself breaching social distancing regulations and is set to face disciplinary action. The Daily Mirror newspaper says the video was posted to friends on social networking site Snapchat.

Advertisement

Cuomo has high hopes for baseball

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he can envision baseball games being played without fans this summer at Yankee Stadium and the Mets’ Citi Field. “Be creative. Try to figure it out,” the Democrat said during his briefing. “But if players could get paid more than staying home and owners would get some revenue versus total shutdown, why not? I’d love to watch.” Cuomo says he has spoken with owners of professional sports teams, but he did not identify which ones. They would have to make the economics work without gate revenue but with broadcast revenue … The Cleveland Indians will pay regular salaries to full-time employees through June 30, but the club has had to furlough others due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team said senior executives took “voluntary salary reductions” to ensure the team could continue to pay staffers. The Indians confirmed they have furloughed “many of our part-time employees and interns.” Those will take effect on May 1. The Indians are one of the few teams to guarantee full-time workers their salaries through June.





Advertisement



