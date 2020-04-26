Perfect fix: Celebrating the 10 best sports rule changes over the last 20 years

Baseball games are too long and boring. The NFL is too authoritarian. The NHL is too bland. The NBA is too focused on stars and superteams.

Ask a clued-in fan what’s wrong with their favorite sport, and you might be listening for a while.

First of a two-part series on rule changes in sports.

Even the crabbiest of consumers, though, may recognize that those in the big chairs of pro sports have made changes worth toasting. And sometimes, a blissfully simple fix is best.

Little alterations here and there over the last two decades have made for big improvements in our games. Think of the tweak to the NBA’s timeout rule, MLB’s addition of a second wild-card team, and the NFL’s idea to add an extra bit of drama to a point-after kick. All have improved the quality of the entertainment product that earns so much of our free time.

While the governing bodies in pro sports have made numerous adjustments over the past two decades, these 10 rule changes stand out as among the best — inspired bits of thinking that made our games faster, safer, more competitive, and ultimately, more watchable.

NBA rolls back timeouts

It was a tired, snarky line: To enjoy the NBA, all you had to do was watch the final two minutes. But getting there was a slog, and the final two minutes were anything but smooth. And the NBA knew it.

“We were more focused here on the pace and the flow of the game,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in announcing the changes in July 2017. “What we heard from our fans and heard from many of our teams was that the ends of games in particular were too choppy. I think since I was a kid, people have been talking about the last two minutes of our game.

“We think these new changes will have a significant impact, especially at the end of the game."

The NBA did it by reworking the timeout structure.

First, it called for all timeouts to last 75 seconds, eliminating the “full” timeout (100 seconds) and the wink-wink “20-second” timeout.

To address total game time, the NBA cut the max number of timeouts in regulation from 18 to 14. To fix end-of-game play, the NBA tweaked how the timeouts were allotted. Whereas a team could call three timeouts in the last two minutes, it now gets two timeouts in the last three minutes.

According to Forbes, in 2016-17, non-OT games were running 2:16:28. After the changes in 2017-18, they were 2:11:16. The only ones displeased by this are advertisers, who can stuff fewer commercials into the game’s most tense moments.

NHL adopts no-touch icing

Any rulebook is a painstakingly crafted set of standards. Yet for many years, some of hockey’s pristine pages didn’t seem to matter.

The NHL has always deemed it illegal to impede opponents by hooking and holding, but for decades players knew they could get away with plenty, particularly when it came to races for the puck on icing calls.

“We were expected to put a stick in a guy’s gut to make sure he couldn’t get in there as fast,” said Bruins radio announcer Bob Beers, who played defense in the 1990s. If you didn’t, he said, you were benched. “Everyone was ‘waterskiing.’ ”

After the 2004-05 lockout, the NHL told officials to start calling all obstruction. Rinks became freeways. Icing plays sometimes ended with full-speed crashes.

At least two defensemen, Minnesota’s Kurtis Foster (2008) and Edmonton’s Taylor Fedun (2011), broke femurs on icing plays. Both resumed their careers. Joni Pitkanen did not. The Carolina defenseman’s career ended when he tripped and slid into the boards in 2013, shattering his heel.

The NHL’s solution, called “hybrid icing,” was installed before the 2013-14 season. The goal was simple: keep the excitement of the 50/50 puck race, but reduce the danger by no longer requiring a dead stop at the wall.

That race now ends 20 feet sooner, with a lineman choosing his own ending as to which player would have reached the puck first. The race is called at the faceoff dots, 31 feet from the end boards. If a player from the team that iced the puck gets to the dot first, icing is waved off and play continues.

At the time of the change, the league said it had, on average, six icings per game. A few of those were typically races with speed and contact finishing at an immovable barrier. Like goalies who didn’t wear masks, it didn’t make sense. This simple fix did.

NFL lengthens extra points

Kansas City's Harrison Butker, here in Super Bowl VIV, knows full well an extra-point kick is no longer an automatic. Morry Gash/Associated Press

The extra-point kick had become as automatic as anything in sports — and thus as uninteresting. On more than 1,200 point-after tries in 2013, NFL kickers failed five times. In 2014, there were eight misses.

“We’re talking about a noncompetitive play,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in 2015, when the league began to address the situation. “I can’t imagine fans are excited about seeing a play that’s 99.6 percent accurate.”

For the 2015 season, the NFL experimented for a season by moving the ball from the 2 to the 15, and the success rated dropped from 99.3 percent to 94.2. The 32-yard extra point became permanent in 2016 — and kickers missed on 76 more (93.6 percent).

The extra point isn’t the most spectacular play in football, but at least it’s no longer a gimme.





Tennis introduces instant replay

Back in 2006 in Key Biscayne, umpire Alison Lang makes history as she watches the scoreboard for an electronic replay after a call was challenged by Ashley Harkleroad -- It was the first time video replay was officially used during a tour event. HANS DERYK/REUTERS

It was the 2019 Wimbledon men’s final and Roger Federer, after playing Novak Djokovic for more than four hours, had just gone up, 8-7, in the fifth set. He would now serve for the championship.

Federer’s first serve was in the left corner, played by Djokovic’s forehand to the center of the court. Federer lined up the forehand winner . . . and air-mailed it long. Federer immediately made a hand motion, asking for a video review. The video screens all around the court showed a computer-generated “ball” landing long. Appeal denied. Next serve.

The entire process — from first serve to point to review to second serve — took 31 seconds.

The Hawk-Eye review technology, which uses high-speed cameras spread throughout the stadium, made its Grand Slam debut at the 2006 US Open. These days, each player gets three incorrect challenges per set.

Quick, straightforward, decisive. This is the way replay is supposed to work. Even John McEnroe likes it. (Yes, we’re serious.)

MLB adds second wild cards

The Washington Nationals celebrate after winning the 2019 National League wild-card game against Milwaukee. There would be three more celebrations like it to come. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press





Some wonderful things happened when Major League Baseball added a second wild-card team — and the accompanying one-game playoff — for the 2012 season.

The pennant races were now open to more teams. By nature, win-or-go-home games are dramatic and exciting. The break between the end of the regular season and the divisional-round games left natural windows for the wild-card games to be played. They have been tasty appetizers to the postseason.

And the teams in the game are pretty good, too. Wild-card teams have twice in eight years gone on to win the World Series (2014 Giants, 2019 Nationals). All that “hope springs eternal” stuff isn’t just for the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.

NBA adjusts the clock

Heading into the 2018-19 season, the NBA made a rule tweak that should be applauded for its subtlety. On offensive rebounds, the new rule said, the shot clock would be reset to 14 seconds, instead of the entire 24 that had been in play since the 1954-55 season.

The beauty of the tweak lies in how little it affects the fabric of the game, yet speeds up play. A team that earns a second look has already advanced the ball upcourt. Instead of teams taking the air out of the ball, the NBA took the air out of the clock.

With teams averaging about 10 offensive rebounds per game, the results were predictable. With the new shot clock reset, the average team scoring total rose from 106.3 points per game to 111.2 the next season.

NHL goes to three-on-three OT

Few players, coaches, or fans are happy when their team goes home with a tie. For years, the NHL lived with it.

The league adopted overtime in 1983-84, and added the shootout for the 2005-06 season. But with more than 55 percent of tie games being decided by the shootout, not enough were being decided in the flow of play.

The NHL changed the five-minute overtime to three-on-three for the 2015-16 season, and the results have been on target. According to NBC Sports, about 8 percent of tie games these days make it to a shootout.

“That was huge. I never expected it to work,” Beers said. “I thought it was too gimmicky, but I’ve enjoyed it. I don’t know if I’m a fan of the shootout or not. All the open ice is great.”

Players have adapted their skill and strategy to make three-on-three a thrill ride on many nights.





NFL and NHL target head shots

Because of hits like these by Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue on Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor in January 2018, the NFL came forth with stricter measures to ensure player safety. Stephen B. Morton

Some rules are for the good of the game. Others, such as those prohibiting targeting and head shots, promote player safety and are just the right thing to do.

In the 2016 season, the NFL went looking for hits made with the crown of the helmet, making them illegal no matter the context of the play. They were a “point of emphasis” for referees. In 2017, the league added rules against hitting a defenseless receiver. In May 2018 came the biggest change: a 15-yard penalty for lowering your helmet to initiate contact. It applied to all players, on offense and defense.

“And the hit can be anywhere on the body, not just the head and neck area,” the Globe’s Ben Volin explained at the time. Examples included “defenders lowering their heads to make a tackle, as well as offensive players lowering their heads to pick up extra yards.”

The NHL went after head shots 10 years ago, prohibiting “a lateral, back-pressure, or blind-side hit” where the head is “targeted and/or the principal point of contact.” For the 2013-14 season, Rule 48.1 was simplified. It now reads: “A hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable is not permitted.”

One of the catalysts, as no Bruins fan will forget, was the dirty hit Penguins agitator Matt Cooke laid on Marc Savard in March 2010. The resulting concussion all but ended Savard’s career.

“That was the last straw,” Beers said. “You look at that hit now . . . it’s just such a cheap shot.”

Knowing what we know now about brain injuries, good riddance.





NBA outlaws hand checks

In the 1983-84 season, NBA players made .492 percent of their shots from the field. Across the game, about half the shots went in. It remains the league record for accuracy.

Then the numbers began falling, as physical defense and tough-guy tactics rose. A decade later, leaguewide accuracy was down to .466, and by 1998-99, it reached .437, the lowest mark in the 3-point era.

The game was slowing down, in part, because larger, stronger defenders could use their hands and forearms to push the hips and torsos of smaller ball-handlers. The NBA addressed this with three rule tweaks.

In 1999, the NBA curtailed hand and forearm checking. In 2001, illegal defenses were tossed and defensive three-second rules established, opening the lane for all to drive. Finally, in 2004, hand-checking in all forms was deemed illegal.

The hand-check rule that was abolished following that 2003-04 season was the biggest pick-me-up to get the game (literally) running again. Players were free again to move about the court and the impact was immediate. In one year, team scoring averages jumped 93.4 points per game to 97.2.

No longer hacked by hulks, perimeter players now run the league.





NFL overhauls overtime

To win in overtime, now a team has to do more than win the coin toss. Jack Dempsey/FR42408 AP via AP

The NFL’s old overtime rules were true sudden death. A team could win the coin toss, make a couple of first downs, kick a long field goal, and celebrate all the way home.

A field goal? That’s it? A game decided on little more than the flip of a coin?

“An NFL playoff game should NEVER be decided without both teams touching the ball in overtime. Period,” the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy wrote in an e-mail. “I would rather watch a field goal kicking contest. More fair.”

After a few seasons of tweaks, the NFL struck the right balance before the 2019 season.

“Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball,” the new rule stated. “The exception: if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession.

“Sudden death play — where the game ends on any score (safety, field goal or touchdown) — continues until a winner is determined.”

Now a team has to do a bit more than win a coin toss, and we’re not waiting forever for a result. It’s a win-win.

Coming tomorrow: A look at some of the changes Globe writers would like to see.

