Saints, Jameis Winston in contract talks

Winston appears open to going from five-year NFL starter to being Brees’s understudy in hopes of rebuilding his credentials as a prospective franchise quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater recently did just that, serving as Brees’s backup for two seasons before the Carolina Panthers signed him last month to replace their longtime starter, Cam Newton .

Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.

The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the Saints announced that dynamic reserve quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.

A person familiar with the contract told the AP that the deal for Hill, who was a restricted free agent and turns 30 in August, is worth $21 million, with $16 million guaranteed and up to $1 million in incentives. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because financial terms have not been announced.

Hill has emerged as a potent option for the Saints in a variety of roles on both offense and special teams.

ESPN apologizes for graphic

ESPN apologized for an NFL draft graphic that highlighted a woman’s struggle with drug addiction, saying it ‘‘should not have aired’’ during the broadcast Saturday. The woman is the mother of Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who later wrote on Twitter that he was proud of her. He was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round, was the focus of one of those graphics, which aired on ABC, according to an ESPN representative. ABC and ESPN are owned by Disney. Higgins quickly tweeted that he had no problem with it. ‘‘I’m proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister!’’ he wrote. ‘‘I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter.’’

Virtual draft a hit with viewers

The NFL Draft up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year … Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, joined the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Moss left LSU early for the draft. The Redskins are light at tight end and were looking for good young players at any position as they rebuild … Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, signed Sunday with the Miami Dolphins, his agent said. Frazier becomes the 11th free agent to join the Dolphins this offseason. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Central Michigan. Frazier was limited to four games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys before going on injured reserve. In four seasons with Dallas, he played 44 games, starting twice, and also contributed on special teams … Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced after seven years of marriage. Cavallari and Cutler have three young children — two sons and a daughter.

