UConn product Matt Peart highlights strong local NFL Draft class

The Giants selected Peart, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle, with the 99th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, highlighting a strong group of players with New England ties who were drafted or signed as free agents over the weekend.

Soon, he’ll be in uniform for the New York Giants.

Matt Peart hadn’t played a single snap of football when he entered Governor’s Academy in Byfield as a freshman.

Peart, who was born in Jamaica and raised in the Bronx, played football at UConn and was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2019.

He said he froze when he got the phone call from his hometown team to let him know they’d be drafting him.

“I’m still kind of feeling a little surreal about everything,” said Peart. “I just want to hit the ground running and get straight to work, honestly.

“Everyone has that dream of playing for your hometown team. I’m just taking it day by day.”

“I’m very happy for Matt as he is a young man that enhanced our program in many ways,” UConn coach Randy Edsall said. “He worked extremely hard, was a tremendous leader and was the ultimate TEAM player. He has a bright future ahead in the NFL and I know he will seize this opportunity. I’m very proud of Matt.”

Boston College running back AJ Dillon was the highest-selected player with local ties, going 62nd overall to the Packers. Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter was drafted 171st overall (fifth round) by the Texans, and the Colts took UMass defensive back and return specialist Isaiah Rodgers in the sixth round with the 211th overall pick.

As of Sunday, three Massachusetts natives also joined teams as unsigned free agents. Joe Gaziano, a defensive lineman who starred at Xaverian High School and Northwestern University, is reportedly signing with the Chargers.

“Playing football at the next level, in the NFL, is a blessing, and not a lot of guys get that opportunity,” Gaziano told Boston.com. “I’m thankful the Chargers were willing to take me on board and give me that opportunity to go ahead and achieve my dream.”

Hyde Park native Badara Traore, a former Matignon High School lineman who went on to win a national championship with LSU, signed with the Bears. Attleboro native Kyle Murphy will join Peart on the Giants. Murphy also played in college at Rhode Island.