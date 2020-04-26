With 2020 NFL Draft complete, Patriots stocking up on undrafted free agents

Here’s a snapshot of every undrafted free agent to reach an agreement with the Patriots so far, according to league sources or the players’ own social media accounts. (This story will be updated as new information comes in throughout the weekend.)

As soon as the draft was done on Saturday, the Patriots started lining up undrafted free agents. Considered a key part of the roster — Malcolm Butler, David Andrews and Brian Hoyer were all undrafted free agents — New England has had at least one UDFA make their roster every year since 2004.

Rashod Berry

Position: Tight end

College: Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 255 pounds

ANALYSIS: Berry, who played some defensive line early in his career at OSU, had 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns with the Buckeyes. That versatility could come in handy at the next level. And it never hurts to come from a program run by Urban Meyer, who has been buddies with Bill Belichick for many years.

Kyahva Tezino

Position: Linebacker

College: San Diego State

Height: 6-feet Weight: 235 pounds

ANALYSIS: First-team All-Mountain West for two consecutive years, Tezino gained a rep as a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine in San Diego; in 2019, he finished with a team-high 99 tackles (including 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks). He also had two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 starts. Enters a crowded depth chart at linebacker —like many of the guys on this list, he’ll have to make his bones initially on special teams or the practice squad.

Sean Riley

Position: Wide receiver

College: Syracuse

Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 178 pounds

ANALYSIS: Great production when it comes to offense (97 rushing yards and 1,265 receiving yards in his college career) and special teams (2,433 career kick return yards, a school record). With his versatility and special teams value, a guy to watch.

Bill Murray

Position: Defensive tackle

College: William & Mary

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 280 pounds

ANALYSIS: Murray is a fascinating prospect in that he led all Division I players (FCS and FBS) with four blocked kicks in 2019. (He had 10 blocked kicks in his college career.) He also had a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks this past season. It’ll be tough for him to get noticed up front, but that ability to block kicks is an intriguing skill set.

De’Jon “Scoota” Harris

Position: Linebacker

College: Arkansas

Height: 6-feet Weight: 245 pounds

ANALYSIS: Another sideline-to-sideline tackling machine, he was the Razorbacks leading tackler for three straight seasons. Last year, he had 101 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, in 12 starts. Considered a two-down linebacker at this stage of his career, he’ll have to make his mark on special teams to start if he hopes to crack the 53-man roster.

Isaiah Zuber

Position: Wide receiver

College: Mississippi State

Height: 6-feet Weight: 190 pounds

ANALYSIS: Zuber played three years at Kansas State before transferring to Mississippi State, and finished his college career with 141 receptions, 1,532 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches. What could end up separating him from the pack is his special teams value — he averaged 15.5 yards on 33 kick returns and 16.4 yards on 11 punt return chances in college.

Myles Bryant

Position: Cornerback

College: Washington

Height: 5-foot-8 Weight: 183 pounds

ANALYSIS: We have a preference for good 3-cone times, and Bryant’s 6.81 was enough to put him on our radar as a UDFA target of the Patriots when things wrapped up Saturday. Quick feet, good ball skills (three interceptions as a senior) and some versatility (he also played some safety) are excellent traits to have. He’ll face an uphill battle for playing time in the New England secondary, but he was a walk-on in college, so he’s used to that sort of challenge.

Will Hastings

Position: Wide receiver

College: Auburn

Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 174 pounds

ANALYSIS: Maybe the most intriguing prospect of the bunch, Hastings was a favorite of Jarrett Stidham at Auburn — he had 56 catches for 845 yards and six touchdowns as a collegian. His connection with Stidham and his electric 3-cone time (6.64) make him a prospect to watch this summer.

J’Mar Smith

Position: Quarterback

College: Louisiana Tech

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 218 pounds

ANALYSIS: The only signal-caller taken by the Patriots this weekend, Smith is a big-armed quarterback. What he might lack in accuracy (59 percent completion rate) he makes up for in volume (9,523 passing yards and 51 touchdowns in three-plus seasons).

J.J. Taylor

Position: Running back

College: Arizona

Height: 5-foot-5 Weight: 185 pounds

ANALYSIS: A fascinating prospect, Taylor led the Wildcats in rushing the last two seasons — in 2019, he had 148 carries for 721 yards. He also chipped in as a pass catcher (32 receptions, 289 yards) and kick returner (19 returns, 23.6 average). He’s undersized, but his skill set is vaguely reminiscent of a slightly larger Dion Lewis.

