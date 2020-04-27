Disney to put latest Star Wars on streaming two months early — on May 4

Walt Disney Co. is releasing the latest Star Wars film on its Disney+ streaming service months two sooner than expected — the latest sign that the coronavirus is accelerating the shift toward home viewing.

“The Rise of Skywalker” will be available for streaming on May 4, the company said Monday, less than five months after it opened in theaters. The film has been available for purchase or rental since March 13, a date that was also moved up because so many people are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hollywood has historically stuck to a strict schedule for films going from theaters to homes. But the virus has closed cinemas and upended that. Pixar’s “Onward,” released in theaters on March 6, moved to Disney+ this month, when it would normally be available only on big screens. “Artemis Fowl,” about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind, will skip theaters entirely and appear on the service in June.