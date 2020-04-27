Stop & Shop will extend 10 percent pay hike through May

Stop & Shop said Sunday it will extend a pay hike for unionized workers through May, in what it said is a gesture of appreciation for the employees who have been continuing to report to work amid the coronavirus crisis.
The supermarket chain announced the pay increase in a joint statement with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of its employees.
Grocery workers have been sickened, and some have died, in Massachusetts and around the country as stores have stayed open amid the stay-at-home orders that have allowed many people to remain isolated and free from contact with the public.
Stop & Shop also joined other grocery industry players ― including the owner of Shaw’s and Star Market ― in calling for workers to have supermarket employees designated as extended first responders or emergency personnel, which would give them priority for coronavirus testing and access to protective equipment.
Massachusetts is one of several states, including Massachusetts, where workers now have access to emergency child care.
“Stop & Shop workers, who are also UFCW members, across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York have worked to make sure that families have the food and groceries they need during these difficult times," Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a joint statement. “Make no mistake, Stop & Shop associates are essential workers and they deserve essential protections.”