Stop & Shop will extend 10 percent pay hike through May

Stop & Shop said Sunday it will extend a pay hike for unionized workers through May, in what it said is a gesture of appreciation for the employees who have been continuing to report to work amid the coronavirus crisis.

The supermarket chain announced the pay increase in a joint statement with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents many of its employees.

Grocery workers have been sickened, and some have died, in Massachusetts and around the country as stores have stayed open amid the stay-at-home orders that have allowed many people to remain isolated and free from contact with the public.