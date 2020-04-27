Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, will debut a quarantine cooking show on Food Network

According to a show synopsis provided by the network, Schumer and Fischer have “quarantined themselves” with their son, their dog, and their nanny, Jane, at their home in the woods.

Schumer and Fischer, a Martha’s Vineyard native who won the James Beard Foundation Book Award for American Cooking in 2016 for his book, “ The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook ,” are starring in a new Food Network show called “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” which premieres Monday, May 11, at 10 p.m.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer is about to get a crash course in cooking during the coronavirus pandemic from a very good teacher: her husband, Chris Fischer.

“Chris and Amy bring viewers into their kitchen and share what home-life is like, including Jane’s promotion to part-time camera operator when the baby is napping,” the network said in a press release. “During this unusual time, phoning a friend becomes a reality as the couple also stay in contact with family and some surprise celebrity friends via video, all-the-while Chris, who specializes in farm-to-table cuisine, creates comfort food through eight episodes with a whole lot of fennel as Amy takes the lead tending to the bar.”

In the first back-to-back episodes, Schumer’s culinary education starts at breakfast (“a perfectly poached egg, some crispy bacon, and a celery and fennel salad”) and finishes with late-night comfort food (“homemade fried rice, chicken wings, peanut butter cup cookies, and Amy’s favorite snack to eat in bed, matzah with butter”).

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will air each Monday at 10 p.m. through June 1.

Schumer, who wrote and starred in the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” previously joked that by marrying Fischer in 2018, she would never have to cook a day in her life.

“He is a chef. What a good idea to marry a chef! Let me just, right? I’m sorry, it’s the best,” Schumer said of Fischer on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “I never have [had to cook], and I never will now.”