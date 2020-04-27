John Krasinski had a potluck with Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang on ‘Some Good News’

For last week’s episode of “Some Good News,” John Krasinski’s YouTube show highlighting the positive news stories during the coronavirus pandemic, the Newton native threw a prom-themed party.

This week, he decided to host a dinner party.

The fifth episode of “Some Good News” focused largely on good news about food being donated during the health crisis. Krasinski spotlighted efforts from celebrity chefs like José Andrés and Guy Fieri as well as everyday Americans, including Joy Huang, a local baker and member of Highrock Church in Arlington, who whipped up 500 cookies for Beth Israel frontline workers. (Check out some of her other amazing creations on Instagram.)