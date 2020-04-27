John Krasinski had a potluck with Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang on ‘Some Good News’

For last week’s episode of “Some Good News,” John Krasinski’s YouTube show highlighting the positive news stories during the coronavirus pandemic, the Newton native threw a prom-themed party.
This week, he decided to host a dinner party.
The fifth episode of “Some Good News” focused largely on good news about food being donated during the health crisis. Krasinski spotlighted efforts from celebrity chefs like José Andrés and Guy Fieri as well as everyday Americans, including Joy Huang, a local baker and member of Highrock Church in Arlington, who whipped up 500 cookies for Beth Israel frontline workers. (Check out some of her other amazing creations on Instagram.)
“In Boston, Joy Huang admits that she can’t treat patients and she can’t sell masks,” Krasinski said. “So what can she bring to Beth Israel Hospital? Pure joy.”
I may not know how to treat patients or sew masks, but I definitely know how to make a lot of cookies! . 500+ Highrock chocolate chip cookies going to the wonderful staff at @bethisraellaheyhealth and @_foodlinkma (give or take a few for quality control 😉)! . If you’d like the recipe, scroll down my feed until you come across the picture of a perfect chocolate chip cookie. You’ll know it when you see it!
The second half of the episode featured Krasinski’s “SGN potluck,” in which the actor solicited recipes from fans of the show to be made by various celebrities, including actor Stanley Tucci, restaurateur David Chang, TV personality Martha Stewart, and Fieri.
Tucci, who went viral with his at-home negroni recipe video last week, made a viewer-submitted cocktail, while Chang and Fieri made recipes submitted by women from Boston and Northbridge, respectively.
The fourth recipe was one for pierogi, made by Stewart.
“I gave Martha pierogies because I’m Polish, she’s Polish, having no idea that they take all day,” Krasinski said.
“They were so good,” Stewart said to Krasinski and to Sarah, the woman who submitted the recipe. “We drank a lot of vodka last night in your honor.”